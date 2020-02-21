Brazosport Cares Food Pantry presents its first Restaurant Week event today through March 1 in a new effort to help with food insecurity in the community.
Restaurant Week allows attendees to have fun and enjoy good food and drink, including fine dining to fast food, all while donating toward the food-insecure, said Nicole Larson, Development Associate of the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry.
The brunch/lunch meals at the participating restaurants cost $10 to $15 for the consumer. The restaurants will give $2 from each purchase to Brazosport Cares, enough to generate three meals for someone experiencing food insecurity, the pantry’s website states. Dinner will cost $20 to $50, of which $3 will go to the pantry and generate five meals, according to the website.
The event’s slogan speaks for itself as “10 days to savor because giving back never tasted so good,” Larson said.
The pantry’s inaugural event will debut in 15 restaurants throughout the Brazosport area. Depending on participating restaurant hours, there will be lunch and dinner menus to choose from, including fare for all ages and tastes, Larson said.
“I’m really excited that they are doing a lunch menu and a dinner menu and that they differ,” she said.
This gives an opportunity for residents and people who work but may not live in the area to support the local food pantry, Larson said.
“They’re able to go out to eat and give back to the community where they work,” she said.
The participating restaurants serve barbecue, pizza, burgers, English and German food, comfort food and Cajun seafood, Larson said.
“I mean, there’s such a wide variety of restaurants for everything,” she said.
It’s mutually beneficial because the restaurants get business, guests get to enjoy themselves and Brazosport Cares can provide more for those in need, Larson said.
“What we were trying to do is to help raise awareness for the hunger in our community and I think it’s kind of a hidden thing for even people that really need assistance to talk about it… so this is ultimately just a fun way for the community to come out and help support us,” Brazosport Cares Executive Director Christy Frey said.
Registration to participate in Restaurant Week is free. A list of participating restaurants is available at thefacts.com.
