UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus and CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport offer screening for COVID-19 and are able to treat those who test positive, officials said.
Sweeny Community Hospital is not testing for COVID-19, Marketing and Public Affairs Director Tracie Copeland said.
Testing for the virus is more for the patient than those treating them, said Beth Reimschissel, administrator and associate chief nursing officer for UTMB Angleton-Danbury.
“There is no definitive treatment for COVID-19, so testing has limited benefit for an individual patient,” Reimschissel said.
Instead, caregivers focus on treating the symptoms a patient is experiencing, she said.
“The whole community’s nervous and all of us are,” said Al Guevara, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport CEO.
In spite of that, the facility is prepared to identify, isolate and treat any potentially infected patient seeking care, he said.
UTMB has also been working to treat public fear, Reimschissel said.
“Our No. 1 focus really is to lessen that panic and to give patients what the actual reality is, how to protect themselves,” Reimschissel said.
One avenue of protection facilities are pushing is for people not to visit a hospital or urgent care if they think they could have the virus, but to stay home and contact their healthcare professional.
UTMB has had success with communicating with patients via phone or televisit, Reimschissel said. Patients can call the hospital’s nurse triage line at 800-917-8906 to speak to a nurse who can assign appropriate degrees of urgency to symptoms and figure out whether testing for the coronavirus is warranted, she said.
Not only will this help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by reducing public exposure, but it will help ensure testing — for which there are still limited capabilities nationwide — is only done for those who require it, she said.
“The best thing that all of us can do to prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed is to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus,” Reimschissel said.
While testing capabilities may be limited and hospitals have reported shortages of nevessities for treating COVID-19, all three hospitals are well stocked in other supplies.
CHI St. Luke’s has adequate tools available to screen, test and isolate patients who may have the virus, Guevara said. Additionally, supplies and equipment are available to protect the caregivers as they screen and treat symptomatic patients, he said
The Lake Jackson hospital has not had many people come in for screening, he said.
“The community knows when to use the emergency department for true emergencies, and a lot of folks who just aren’t feeling well are kind of watching themselves at home to know when to come in,” he said.
The facility is continuously assessing its volume of regular supplies, he said. Contingency plans exist in should the facility run out since they are part of a larger network, Guevara said.
The same is true for UTMB. The Angleton Danbury campus is one of four hospitals across three counties, which allows the small facility to tap into more resources and expertise in the event they need to, Reimschissel said.
A shortage of personal protective equipment is always a concern for a hospital in a situation such as this one, so it’s important for everyone, including the public, to support UTMB and other health systems by staying home and contacting providers first, she said.
The level of hospital supplies available is something they monitor daily, Reimschissel said. Additionally, they “always try to get the best education to our staff and the public not to use these supplies in a panic, but to use them judiciously and responsibly,” she said.
Sweeny Community Hospital has enough medical supplies on hand at this time, Copeland said.
The hospital’s materials management team has taken steps to provide hospital employees with supplies needed to run the facility as usual, but they alsdo have worked to fend off any shortages of supplies that may occur in the future, she said.
Through it all, the hospital’s patients remain top priority, Copeland said.
“Our (emergency operations center) is made up of leaders who come to the table with experience and knowledge regarding emergencies in medical facilities,” she said. “They, along with the entire team, are ensuring the outstanding level of care we provide to our patients remains first quality.”
