The lack of nuts this year was obvious to Cheryl and John Lincoln.
“Last year there was an abundance of pecans,” Cheryl Lincoln said. “Last year we got 5,500 pounds off of the Kanza trees and this year we got 650.”
The owners of Lincoln Family’s River Bend Pecans in Rosharon have various theories as to why this year’s crop didn’t live up to the production from previous years, but it might just come down to the fickleness of nature, said Stephen Brueggerhoff, a horticulture specialist for Brazoria County AgriLife Extension.
“Pecans, like any other nut or fruit tree, can have heavy production for many successive years and then they just won’t produce as much some years,” he said. “Some varieties just go off season and there are times when the plants need to rest and build up their reserves.”
Although the harvest this year was small, last year saw a bumper crop of pecans.
“Last year we had quite a bit of really good rain events at a certain time of the year where the pecan trees really needed water to fill up the nuts,” Brueggerhoff said. “We had quite a large production last year in the county, but this year we’re attributing the lack to environmental conditions.”
That weather and not something more harmful is responsible for a lackluster pecan season should be a relief to lovers of the versatile nut.
“Pecans do vary in their production from year to year,” Brueggerhoff said. “Some pecan varieties are alternate bearing, that’s just part of its natural biology.”
Pollination miscommunication between trees could leave some unpollinated, John Lincoln said, reducing each tree’s output.
“Underfertilization could have been a factor as well as a lack of pollination,” he said. “The trees have to be pollinated by another tree, and if one isn’t ready when the other trees are being receptive, there could be a mismatch.”
Cheryl Lincoln suspects the trees were stressed from the massive overproduction in 2018.
“When the trees are overcropped, if you don’t manage that and shake some of them down before they ripen, they will take all the nutrients, and it stresses the tree out,” she said.
There are about 12 varieties of pecans that can be grown in Brazoria County with varying levels of success.
“Some varieties do better than others; some are more disease-resistant,” Brueggerhoff said. “There’s only about six to eight of those varieties that will do well in this area.”
Pecan trees on homeowners’ land that aren’t tended year-round often will produce less than commercial trees, Cheryl Lincoln said.
“Trees in backyards often don’t get enough water, and when people fertilize their yard, the pecan trees don’t get near what they need,” she said. “People that have yard trees, they don’t have a way to spray up in the trees to fertilize them; they just don’t produce heavy.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.