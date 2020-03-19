The spread of novel coronavirus reached the Pearland and Manvel areas after the Brazoria County Health Department announced Wednesday the addition of two confirmed cases, bringing the county total to four cases and one hospitalization.
A 50 to 60-year-old Pearland woman and a 55 to 65-year Manvel area man were both confirmed to have COVID-19, officials said.
The spread of the virus for the woman was travel-related, not community spread, but the Manvel case’s source is yet to be determined, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The man is under hospital care but remains in stable condition, Sebesta said. The judge was unaware which hospital was caring for him.
Brazoria County Health Department officials are in investigating the origins of the particular contagion of both cases, he said.
“They are currently visiting with the patient to figure out the origin and who she has been in contact with,” Sebesta said.
The woman patient possibly contracted the disease from the Northwest U.S. during a ski trip, but that is not confirmed, the judge said.
The patient is self-quarantined at her home, he said.
Despite the additional cases, Brazoria County did not expand on any restrictions Wednesday and encourages residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stay healthy and stifle the spread.
Clute resident Brelynn James was not shocked when she heard more cases popped up.
“I’m expecting to see more cases,” James said. “You see people are still going out to bars and flying out and not taking it seriously.”
James doesn’t think the epidemic will last long but hopes people will take better care of themselves, she said.
“The numbers are going to increase and climb,” Sebesta said. “This outbreak is not going to just stop and go away. Anyone who thinks that just isn’t paying attention.”
The cities in Brazoria County are entitled to make any additional precautions deemed necessary, Sebesta said, but extra precautionary measures will be discussed Thursday with public health authorities.
“We also are in tune with Governor Abbott and will listen to what he has to say,” Sebesta said. “Any executive order he makes, we will follow suit.”
The two cases from Alvin remain self-quarantined since Thursday and are improving each day, Sebesta said. The cases were believed to be contracted at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo earlier this month.
Pearland officials could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.
