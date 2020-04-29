FREEPORT
Olin investigating chemical release cause
One person got medical treatment after a chemical release within Olin’s Plant B facility, a spokeswoman said.
“Site Emergency Response was immediately engaged and the release was stopped,” Tess Bullock with Gulf Coast Communications at Olin said.
The cause of the Tuesday night release is under investigation, she said.
Facility employees took immediate safety measures while a team began working to address the situation, and employees at adjacent facilities sheltered in place, she said. One neighboring employee received first aid treatment and later returned to work, she said.
Bullock did not comment on what chemical was released, or why the employee required first aid treatment.
“We are conducting a thorough analysis to identify the cause of the release,” Bullock said. “The safety of our employees, the community and our environment is always our top priority.”
