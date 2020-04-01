After Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide extension of school closures through May 4, local school districts will continue to be there for their students.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will have an administrative meeting this morning to discuss plans for moving forward, Superin-tendent Steven Galloway said.
Brazosport ISD will continue to provide remote learning for students, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Angleton ISD will release a statement this morning, Public Relations Director Hanna Chalmers said.
Brazosport ISD has anticipated such an announcement for a while, Massey said, and Chalmers said that Angleton ISD knew it was a high possibility.
“From the beginning of the coronavirus situation we’ve known that it is a rapidly changing situation,” Chalmers said. “And that is something we have had to continue to adjust along the way. So we still continue to do that.”
Stewart’s ADJUSTS hours
Starting today, Stewart’s Food Store in Brazoria is temporarily changing its hours of operation to allow employees to have extra time to clean, sanitize, stock shelves and spend time with their families at night, according to a statement from the store.
The new store hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Danbury extends public information notice
Danbury Mayor Melinda Strong signed a Public Information Act Catastrophe Extension Notice on Tuesday, extending the suspension of the city’s compliance with the Public Information Act as part of its disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The city had previously declared a public health emergency March 19, and extended that declaration March 24.
The Public Information Act Catastrophe Notice expires after a week, requiring it be extended. The signed extension notice is in effect until Monday.
Suspending public information requirements is common during times of disaster and has been instituted in other Brazoria County cities as part of their disaster declarations.
