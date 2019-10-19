LAKE JACKSON
T wenty-two years ago, Christ Lutheran Church put on its first annual pumpkin patch fundraiser. Today, the event has earned the church the reputation as Lake Jackson’s “Pumpkin Patch Church,” and the event draws huge crowds each October.
The pumpkin patch, which is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays in October at 86 Plantation Drive, offers residents a photo backdrop and an opportunity to purchase pumpkins.
“This year we unloaded 2,430 loose pumpkins,” coordinator Kathy Sims said. The pumpkins come from Pumpkins USA, which supplies to nonprofits and splits the profits with them, she said.
“It’s a sliding profit scale, so the more we sell, the more we get to keep,” she said.
The church donates profits each year to local organizations; in previous years, they’ve donated to the SPCA, BACH, the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County and the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge. This year the church is donating to the Society of St. Stephens, a community outreach ministry funded by First United Methodist, Chapelwood Methodist and Christ Lutheran Churches.
“Over the years we’ve given away about $46,000 to community charities,” Sims said.
Not all of that money comes from pumpkins. The church also sells drinks and snacks, including thousands of cookies baked by members of the church. Snack sale proceeds are donated to the Live Oak Clinic of Brazosport, which offers chronic medical care to people in the community whose employers don’t offer health insurance, the organization’s website states.
Matthew and Brittaney Rowan go every year with their son, 3, usually more than once.
“We actually come here probably five or six times,” Brittaney Rowan said. “It’s an open area full of great photo opportunities, and if you sit around long enough, you’ll see all the kids enjoying themselves.”
“It’s wonderful,” church member Bob Drake said of the experience. Drake has been a member of the church since 1975 and said some of the children he saw come out years ago are now parents bringing their own kids.
While Christ Lutheran Church is one of the biggest and most popular pumpkin patches in the area, it is not the only option for families.
Angleton is hosting its annual Fall Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Freedom Park, 3105 N. Downing St. Pets are welcome and costumes are encouraged, and visitors will be able to visit the petting zoo, games and pumpkin patch where children can purchase a pumpkin for $5, the city website states.
The annual pumpkin patch at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center at 209 Nevada St. is open through Halloween. Pumpkins are $5 each, and payment is made on the honor system, Brazoria Heritage Foundation CEO Bob Schwebel said.
They have 1,000 pumpkins, 500 of which are out now for people to choose from, Schwebel said. The proceeds from pumpkin sales are put back into the Heritage Foundation so it can continue to support the community, he said.
For Schwebel, though, it’s not about the money.
“I love watching the kids’ eyes when they go into the pumpkin patch and play on the hay and roll around in the pumpkins,” he said. “It’s all for the little kids, really.”
