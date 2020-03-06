BRAZORIA — Heritage and history go hand in hand, and celebrating history is what Brazoria Heritage Day is all about.
Saturday’s event will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and brings together a gun show, a car show, a Birds of Prey demonstration, vendor booths and the traditional cattle drive parade, which starts at 10 a.m., said Bob Schwebel, CEO of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation.
The parade will start at the south end of town where FM 521 and Highway 36 come together and will continue north up to the Brazoria Civic Center at 208 W. Smith St., he said.
“The cattle drive recreates history, which is what our deal is — serving history for the future,” Schwebel said.
In the 1930s, ’40s and early ’50s, cattle were driven from all over the area down to the railroad tracks in Brazoria, where they were shipped off to feed lots, Schwebel said. The last cattle drive took place in 1956, he said.
“We’re recreating the history of those trail drives,” Schwebel said.
Leading the cattle drive parade will be grand marshal and Brazoria County native Jesse J. Mack.
“I’m from Brazoria County,” Mack said. “I was born and raised there.”
Mack is from Sweeny and graduated from Sweeny High School in 1968, he said. He’s participated in Heritage Day before, but not in the parade, he said.
“I’m a retired Texas Ranger, and being from the area down there, Dr. Schwebel decided I’d be a good selection to be the grand marshal,” Mack said. “I didn’t make that decision — he did.”
Participating in Heritage Day gives him an opportunity to give back to those who have helped him succeed, he said.
“It’s just giving back to the community,” Mack said.
Before Heritage Day officially kicks off, breakfast tacos will be served for $3 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the BobCat Cafe at 100 First St., Schwebel said. A chicken fried steak lunch for $10 will be served there from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There is a $5 admission charge for the gun show, which goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Schwebel said. The charge covers both days, and all other events are free for the public, he said.
Birds of Prey, a live demonstration from the Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges, will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the civic center’s John H. Greenburg Theater.
“We have five different birds that we’ll bring out and talk about and show, and a few of them will fly,” said Phil Huxford, the Birds of Prey manager with the Friends.
Some years ago, the demonstration was planned to be done outside, but the wind was too much for the birds, Huxford said. With the demonstration inside the auditorium this year, it won’t be dependent on the weather and will happen rain or shine, he said.
The demonstration is often done as part of a school program, but participating in Heritage Day will give the community a chance to see the birds, too, Huxford said.
Kids might be familiar with the Birds of Prey presentation from the school programs but can enjoy the demonstration with their families Saturday. Other kids’ activities will include inflatables to play on, a petting zoo and an exotic zoo, and more traditional activities like roping and branding, Schwebel said.
“It’s gonna be a fun day,” Schwebel said.
