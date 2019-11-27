Every holiday season, the jingle of Salvation Army bells encourages people to donate spare change to a good cause. Even before Thanksgiving, that sound inviting donations to help the community can be heard around Brazoria County.
“The money raised comes back to and stays in Brazoria County,” said Captain Justin Vincent, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army Serving Brazoria County. That’s true even for funds raised online, he said.
In addition to the on-site locations, people can give online, and as long as the card used has a Brazoria County billing address, the funds will go to the Salvation Army in Freeport, Vincent said. The on-site locations are all equipped with Google Pay or Apple Pay scanners so people who might not have spare cash can still donate if they’d like, he said.
This is the Salvation Army’s major fundraiser each year, Vincent said.
“Everything the Salvation Army does is fueled by this one fundraiser,” he said. “That’s kind of the weight that’s on this program and why it has to be successful. This fundraiser goes toward all of our programs.”
Those programs include the Angel Tree Assistance Project, the Food Pantry and the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Shelter, which is the only homeless shelter in the county at that level of capacity, Vincent said. Funds also support the Army’s Social Service Department, which helps people in need of rent or utility assistance, and their Emergency Disaster Services Department.
The Red Kettle Campaign, the official name of the fundraiser, continues through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, leaving only a small window of time for the Army to meet the fundraising goal of $320,000.
That’s where volunteers come in.
“We were trying to donate to the Salvation Army, but it would be better if we just helped people start to donate,” Hazel Meservy said. She and her friend, Talyne Gibbons, both age 9, are students at O.M. Roberts Elementary and volunteered to ring bells at Hobby Lobby in Lake Jackson under the supervision of Gibbons’ mother.
They made up dances to go along with the jingling, which “really got people’s attention,” Meservy said.
“Lots of people came and donated,” she said.
“We’re seeing an increase in giving and generosity from last year, so that’s something we’re very encouraged by,” Vincent said.
Dodi Boone-Harvey and Jennifer Metric, both third-grade reading and language arts teachers at A.P. Beutel Elementary, are glad to see students getting involved.
“It is so great to see those kids, and they understand the service involved,” Metric said. “Some of my own students will do it, and they’ll come back and say, ‘We bell rang!’”
To make an online donation, visit sarmytx.org/kettle. To become a volunteer, visit registerto ring.com.
