PEARLAND — A Pearland softball coach is charged with indecent assault after kissing a girl inside his truck before a private batting practice, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Carol Morgan, 59, faces a Class A misdemeanor after his arrest Feb. 13, online records show. He was released the following day after posting bail of $25,000, according to online jail records.
Morgan made arrangements to pick up the girl younger than 15 for private batting lessons on several occasions and the child complained to her mother she wasn't comfortable with the coach, according to court documents.
The child described instances to Pearland police officers where Morgan would kiss her on the mouth and hug her for about two to three seconds at a time, the complaint states.
Morgan told Pearland investigators in a recorded phone call that he did occasionally kiss and hug the girl, but "not in a sexual way, just like she was his own child," court records state.
If convicted of the charge, Morgan faces up to a year in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
"If you have any knowledge regarding this case or believe your child might have come into contact with Mr. Morgan please contact Pearland Detective C. Arnold at 281-997-4151 or CArnold@PearlandTX.Gov," Pearland Police said in a written statement.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.