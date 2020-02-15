ALVIN
Though the popular Resoft Park was slated to reopen in early February, rainy weather caused some setbacks and delays, Brazoria County Parks Department officials said.
After closing in December throughout the week for renovations, the park has been under heavy construction to add a 4-acre fishing lake, a retention pond, an elevated walkway trail and several other details which will “better serve the community,” Parks Director Bryan Frazier said.
“We’ve got a new ranger station and maintenance yard,” Frazier said. “We will be adding parking lots all along the park road … when it’s all said and done, we’re going to feel good about that because of sporting events. Adding parking lots will ease stress. We also had in our budget to add on to the restroom complexes. Really, Resoft Park should look dramatically different.”
While the park is still open on weekends, Monday through Friday it will remain closed until the construction equipment can be moved from the area and it’s safe for people to enter the park, Frazier said.
“Until we can get those machines out of there, it’s really just a safety issue and we won’t reopen until that happens,” Frazier said.
Project Manager Jay Delasantri believes crews are making good progress, despite the rain, though it’s tough to predict what the weather will do, he said.
“Even if it’s rained the previous day, we can’t get in there because of the mud,” Delasantri said.
Officials are hopeful the park could be reopened by the end of this month, Frazier said.
With a partnership between Drainage District 4, Drainage District 3 and Brazoria County Precinct 3, the parks department won’t have to pay for any of the construction costs, he said.
“It would have cost several hundred thousand dollars, but thanks to the drainage districts and Precinct 3, it won’t cost us anything,” Frazier said. “Because they had some time during a season of less work, they are helping to make this a reality. We appreciate the public’s patience in this short term, because we know it’s a popular park.”
The 80-acre Resoft Park has been a part of the county system since 1995. When the expansion is completed, park officials said it will be a huge benefit to the county.
“People will really be pleased with the additions,” Frazier said. “With the expanded lakefront, the overall drainage plan is being improved. All in all, this will be a real benefit.”
Long term, the county hopes to reforest parts of the park and make it a place where people from all around want to come and enjoy, Frazier said.
“We’re just really, really pleased and proud to talk about this park. When it’s done we will be serving more people and serving people better.”
