LAKE JACKSON — For the past 29 years, the Festival of Lights has served to welcome the holiday season. Rides, food and parades have marked the beginning of winter celebrations, and this year’s celebration was no different.
Huge crowds of people attended the festivities, which kicked off Friday evening when Mayor Bob Sipple turned on the city’s holiday lights for the first time this year.
The Jingle Jog took place for the first time Friday with about 100 joggers, according to Sandra Oliver, manager of the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
The fun run was followed by the Jingle Jam from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Civic Center Ballroom, featuring The Dirty Unkuls, whose members are native to the Brazosport area.
“We had a great time,” Oliver said of the Friday events. “We’ll do a repeat performance next year.”
As part of that repeat performance, she hopes to bring The Dirty Unkuls back if they’re available, she said.
“Since they’re all homegrown guys that are from here, it’s nice to bring them back for Thanksgiving holidays,” she said. “They were super excited to be here because some had not been to Festival of Lights since they left.”
Saturday began with the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, followed by festivities on the Civic Center Plaza, including the food and craft booths, Santa’s Workshop, which gave families a chance to visit Santa, and the children’s performances of choir, dance and martial arts.
The children’s performances drew spectators, including Carol Hammond, who came out to watch her granddaughter Lexi, 7, dance with Pure Energy Dance Studio.
“This is her very first performance, and this is our very first time here,” Hammond said. “I’m really surprised that all of this is out here. I had no clue.”
Wright’s Carnival was open in the civic center parking lot, where festivalgoers enjoyed the games, concession stands, pony rides, a carousel, Ferris wheel, and a giant Fun Slide.
Jessica Norris and her husband, Anthony, brought their four children to enjoy the rides, which included inflatable obstacle courses and Snow Land sledding.
“It’s fun for the whole family here,” she said
