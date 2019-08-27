WEST COLUMBIA — Notching her 100th career win on the volleyball court, Columbia’s Katy Wagner and her Lady ’Necks beat Katy Paetow at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Varsity Tournament on Saturday for that momentous moment.
In her sixth season at the helm with the Lady ’Necks, Wagner understands coaching more than most. She was glad to get the milestone behind her as Columbia beat Paetow 13-25, 25-22, 25-23 at Fulshear High School.
“It was kind of surreal, but it was a very cool feeling,” Wagner said. “I guess it’s all of the hard work and dedication between the coaching staff over the years and girls has finally kind of paid off.”
A volleyball player during her high school days with neighboring Sweeny, Wagner grew up close to the coaching profession.
“I’ve always had a good idea about it because I did grow up in it with my father coaching football for 30 years,” she said. “My brother coaches and sister-in-law has coached, so I’ve always heard the stories about more behind the scenes kind of stuff. But I’ve always had a general idea about it, which is why I’ve always wanted to do it.
“This is my 10th year coaching overall. It is just crazy to see how much things evolve and how much they change in such a short time span. So that was probably something that I knew, but I really didn’t think about it much.”
There was a lot of tough competition at this past weekend’s tournament as the Lady Necks found out. Currently at 6-7 for the season, Columbia will host Fort Bend Kempner today.
“We have a lot of potential and we’ve found those moments when we decide to rise to the occasion,” Wagner said. “So hopefully we will continue to do that. We are coming off a rough patch at the Lamar Consolidated tournament, and we didn’t play well those first couple of days. So to see them come out early Saturday morning and work to get that win that was a good moment for us.”
Wagner has enjoyed her time as a head coach and is looking forward to more wins.
“I’ve always considered myself a competitive person and I think it has brighten my eyes of who I really am,” she said. “It has humbled me in ways but as I get older, I have learned to lay back more and try to understand the process more.
“With the girls, I am just trying harder, so that we can all reach our goals and trying to understand them and their personal lives. Things that they battle through daily and just trying to get them to be better persons.”
