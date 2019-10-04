A severed fiber-optic line near Alvin that caused some police departments to experience difficulties with their phone lines appears to have been fixed, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said about 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The department's 911 servive wat not affected.
Since about 3 p.m. Thursday, both the Angleton and Lake Jackson police departments had difficulty receiving calls.
"A major outage is affecting us," Lankford said. "We managed a way to work around it. We got an old analog line and patched it through to the call center."
The main number for Lake Jackson, 979-415-2700, was working Friday night, Lankford said. The backup line, 979-415-2999, also will allow non-emergency callers to reach dispatch, he said.
To reach the Angleton Police Department, the public can call 979-267-3919 for non-emergencies, Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
