FREEPORT
For years, the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge has open houses for the local community during the winter. After unprecedented attendance this year, the refuge has unveiled a new spring open house.
The winter open house often focuses on mammals and reptiles and the spring open house is themed around birds and butterflies.
“We used to just be open in the spring, we didn’t have anything special,” Outreach Director Ruby Lewis said. “We’re emphasizing birds and butterflies this time because people had so many questions.”
Although the main attractions are in the Discovery Center, there are more activities outside.
“We still have the reptiles outside and some skins and skulls to get people out to the pavilion,” Lewis said. “It is not just this one building, we have a whole outside area to explore.”
On display are monarch butterflies and children can learn about their life cycles.
“One of the projects the refuge is working on is the monarch breeding program,” Lewis said. “We want people to get interested with the crafts next to the butterflies.”
Although the open house includes activities, it is also meant to be educational.
“These open houses expose children to nature, the kids might only think of animals as pictures, or have unrealistic expectations about what they do,” master naturalist Regina Tippett said. “The more you expose children to nature the better.”
Tippett encourages people to learn about animals and bugs and to not be afraid of them.
“The more exposure you have, the more comfortable you are with snakes and insects,” Tippett said. “Most of them are not bad, they just want to do their own thing. Insects eat pests and snakes eat mice, they have a purpose.”
Lewis wants to educate people about the importance of animals in ecosystems and why they’re afraid of humans.
“During animals lifetimes, especially if they are small, if anything tries to catch them they are trying to hurt them,” Lewis said. “These animals don’t know we just want to look so they protect themselves.”
Although many of the activities are geared towards young children, adults can still enjoy the live animals and presentations.
“We were looking for some nature things to do with our grandkids and we wanted them to have experiences while they’re down from College Station,” Janell McGuire said. “This felt like something we could do safely, it’s really neat for the kids.”
The free open house will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at the Discovery Center at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, 2072 CR 227, Freeport.
