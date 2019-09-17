LAKE JACKSON — Brazoria County Association for Citizens with Handicaps has about 80 tickets left to its annual fundraising luncheon featuring Elizabeth McIngvale and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale on Thursday, Executive Director Teresa Croft said.
The luncheon was an extremely important way for BACH to fundraise last year and they hope to have a great turnout again this year, Croft said.
Tickets are $75, Croft said. First responders can get a discounted rate of $50, she said. The luncheon is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson.
Mental health is at the forefront of conversation, according to an event flyer.
“We want to bring speakers to the area that might be able to give some information, timely information,” Croft said.
With Elizabeth McIngvale’s experience and expertise with obsessive-compulsive disorder, she can educate Brazoria County attendees about mental health, she said.
“Dr. McIngvale had firsthand experience with mental health issues, and we felt like she would be a powerful speaker for that information,” Croft said.
Along with lunch and the speaker, BACH will have an area set up with therapists to offer information about how BACH does therapy, she said.
Attendees’ and donors’ support is helpful for recognizing those with mental health issues and educating those who are unaware, Clinic Director Ashlee Beagnyam said.
The donations and dollars raised are poured back into BACH’s children, who are often forgotten, Beagnyam said.
The money gives kids quality therapy and support in different family activities, she said. BACH does events on its own dime that parents don’t pay for, including Christmas parties and Halloween events, she said.
“A lot of these kids can’t just go to any event,” Beagnyam said. “There are always limitations for them, physical, emotional and sensory.”
All the tickets sold to this event and sponsorships will help raise money towards BACH’s events and missions, she said. The main luncheon sponsor is Freeport LNG, she said.
To purchase a ticket, call 979-849-2447 or visit bacheci.org/annual-bach-luncheon.html.
