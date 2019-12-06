LAKE JACKSON
Friday the 13th is a day people tend to associate with superstition. This month, they can associate it with Colbie Caillat as she performs at the Clarion at Brazosport College.
“She’s a popular artist,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said. “It’s always great to have famous people at the Clarion.”
Caillat’s new band, Gone West, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Gone West is a partnership between Caillat, who is known for pop hits including “Bubbly,” “Brighter Than the Sun,” “Realize” and “Fallin’ For You,” and three longtime friends and collaborators: her fiancé, Hawaiian music award winner Justin Kawika Young, and husband and wife duo, singer-songwriter Jason Reeves and Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Television award nominee Nelly Joy.
“Gone West’s music brings a new freshness to modern country, straddling singer-songwriter vulnerability, lowan humility, Lone Star tenacity and Hawaiian steel guitar,” according to a news release.
“I’ve always been interested in presenting artists of different eras, trying to attract different age groups,” Dornan said. “I’d been thinking about trying to get somebody a little bit younger, somebody that a younger audience can identify with, and I came across Colbie Caillat and Gone West, and I thought that would be a good one to take a chance on.”
When he first inquired about the group, they were so new they hadn’t even decided to tour yet, he said. They were performing regularly in Nashville and had done some other concerts, but “we’re part of that first-ever tour,” Dornan said.
The band is working on a debut album, which is planned for release in early 2020, according to Diana Baron, Gone West’s publicist.
There will be a chance to purchase merchandise, Dornan said.
“It’s an acoustic show, and acoustic shows really work well in the Clarion,” Dornan said. “I just think it’ll be a really great concert.”
Tickets are still available for $65 for adults, $60 for senior citizens and Brazosport College employees, and $20 for students and children. All student IDs are accepted. For information or to purchase tickets, call the Clarion box office at 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
