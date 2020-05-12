ANGLETON — Rosharon's Terrell Unit led with four of the 13 positive COVID-19 cases posted Tuesday evening by the Brazoria County Health Department.
Inmates in their 30s, 40s and two in their 50s ones to become sick.
Other prisoners infected were two Clemens unit inmates in their 20s and a Scott Unit inmate in his 60s.
Outside of prisons, a Pearland man in his 50s, a Pearland woman in her 40s, an Alvin woman in her 50s, an Angleton woman in her 50s, an Angleton man in his 20s and an Iowa Colony man in his 70s also tested positive.
Brazoria County also had two people recover, bringing the total to 349 residents.
The county has had 686 residents testy positive for the novel coronavirus with 328 classified as active and nine who have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
