BRAZORIA — Drawing people from over 10 different states and four countries, the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge’s Holiday Open House was met with curious children and adults alike.
The refuge’s bird population is a big draw for people outside of the county. The refuge is also on a migratory path.
“(On Friday) we had people come from Canada, Germany, Mexico and Scotland,” outreach director Ruby Lewis said.
A goal of the refuge is to preserve existing area species.
“We want the visitors to be able to observe nature,” Ruby said.
Ruby said she encourages visitors not to be afraid of every wild animal they see.
“One of my goals is to keep people from killing every snake they see just because it’s a snake,” she said.
Volunteer Barbara Burkhardt began to have a positive view of “dangerous” animals after learning about them.
“I used to kill snakes,” she said. “I didn’t care what kind of snake it was, I would kill it. I no longer kill snakes; now I relocate it or leave it alone.”
The event had reptiles available for visitors to touch and observe, something Ruby said she hopes will be an educational opportunity.
“If people can learn that not all snakes are scary by touching them and learning about them, I’ll know we have accomplished something,” Ruby said.
She believes alligators face similar scrutiny.
“People think alligators are horrible and vicious, but they’re not nearly as aggressive as crocodiles,” Ruby said. “They’re only aggressive when protecting their babies.”
Layna Lewis, a former educator and current volunteer, said her focus was on safety.
“I really enjoy the animals and getting the kids and the animals together for education is great,” Layna said. “I think it’s also important to get the safety information out.”
Every animal in the local ecosystem has a purpose and refuge staff and volunteers wanted to teach that to attendees at the open house.
“Not every snake is a bad snake, our king snake eats the bad snakes.” Layna said. “Snakes have a purpose, they eat the rodents. People usually only get bit because we’re invading their territory.”
Luisa Scott, a visitor from Austin, frequently travels to wildlife refuges.
“We spend a lot of time outside, my daughter loves to hike and she loves animals too,” Scott said. “It’s important to teach kids to respect nature.”
The exhibits were friendly to all ages.
“Our granddaughters are staying with us this week and we thought it would be neat to allow them to touch things and see the animals that live in this area,” Brazoria resident Brenda Caldwell said.
There are various wildlife rescue groups available if a resident finds a creature in a place they don’t belong, such as an alligator in a pool.
“Most police departments have an animal control officer who will know who to contact,” Layna said. “There is a safe way to preserve the lives of the people and the animals.”
