First off, I want to write about what we should all be doing on a normal basis — sometimes we need a reminder. This is how you WHACK the cold and flu (of any kind).
W: Wash your hands.
First, wet your hands and then take them out of the water. Second, get a squirt of soap. Third, lather and scrub your hands. You should scrub your hands so well that bubbles form around your hands like bubble gloves; this should happen for at least 20 seconds. I want to emphasize this scrubbing step is performed outside of the water stream. Fourth, rinse all the germs and soap down the drain. Lastly, dry your hands with a clean paper towel. Seems simple enough right? Hand washing should be, but people aren’t following the steps correctly, which causes others to get sick. Of course, if you don’t have access to soap and water then use hand sanitizer.
H: Home is where you stay when you are sick.
If you feel off or unwell then stay home, most especially if you have a fever. You should wait at least 24 hours before returning to work or school when you have had a fever. Diseases spread when people venture outside of their home when they are sick. We can minimize the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses by following this step.
A: Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
This one is very difficult for youth to follow, but even adults don’t always pay attention to how germs have access into their bodies. Picture this: You go into the grocery store and grab a cart. What you don’t know is the person before you using the cart sneezed into their hand and then kept pushing the cart. You, not knowing this, grab the cart and start shopping.
During your shopping experience, you get something in your eye/ This is after you have gone through the produce and picked up various avocados just to find the perfect one for dinner. You then stop your shopping to get the piece of dust out of your eye.
Doing something so simple of getting the dust out of your eye has now let the germs from the shopping cart handle and from anything else you touched get into your eye. It’s gross when you think about how germs spread and how easily they can get into our bodies.
C: Cover your coughs and sneezes.
Simple right? Well, only if you use a tissue, inside of your shirt or the inside of your elbow. If you cover your cough or sneeze with your hand, then you just put your germs onto your hand. If you then wash your hands, wonderful, but if you don’t, then you will spread your germs to others.
K: Keep your distance from others.
If you live with others and you are sick, you should stay away from them — at least 6 feet — in your home. If you are healthy and out and about and you notice someone who is showing symptoms, be sure to keep your distance.
If everyone would constantly follow WHACK, then we can minimize the number of people getting sick, for almost any illness.
OTHER ADVICE
Here are some other tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Eat a well-balanced diet, full of fruits and vegetables, and participate in physical activity, 30 minutes a day for youth and 150 minutes a week for adults.
Wipe down these surfaces more regularly: cell phones, handles and doorknobs, steering wheels, shopping carts.
Remind youth to not share things at school, especially clothing, like jackets. Remind them their friends are not dirty you just want them to eliminate the possibility of sharing germs.
When dining out, be aware of how your server hands your food and drinks to you. Do they hold the rim of the glass and set your drink in front of you? If so, be sure to ask for a straw to avoid any potential germs they might have on their hands.
ABOUT COVID-19
Now for a little bit about COVID-19, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Who is at risk? People who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease.
How does COVID-19 spread? The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
What should I be doing? Not panicking is No. 1. Based on our experience of flood events, everyone should already have an emergency stash of supplies if something like this or a natural disaster happens. Please don’t go out and buy all the supplies others might need on a regular basis. This is a stressful time for all, and we should be mindful of that. The two biggest things you can do are stay home if you are sick and whether you are sick or not, is to always wash your hands to prevent the spread of any germs.
For the most up-to-date research-based information, visit texashelp.tamu.edu/coronavirus-information-resources/ and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
