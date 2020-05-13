ANGLETON — Health care workers and first responders who are not displaying any symptoms of the new coronavirus still can be tested as the Community Health Network expands its screening program.
“Testing is being broadened to accommodate these new populations for their health and safety at the recommendation of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline,” according to a health network news release.
Those interested in being tested can call the Community Health Network, which is conducting testing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson. They first need to register by calling 281-824-1480, texting 281-385-8401 or visiting www.mychn.org.
The announcement of expanded testing for health care providers and first responders comes the same week Gov. Greg Abbott mandated all residents and workers in Texas nursing homes be tested. One-third of all COVID-19 infections nationwide are linked to nursing homes, according to federal officials.
Windsong Care Center in Pearland had its first positive tests last week, bringing the risks seen at other care facilities into Brazoria County for the first time. Its 26th case — 23 residents and three employees — was among the 13 new cases added to the county total Tuesday.
Staff and residents were provided personal protective equipment in hopes of keeping the disease under control, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Sebesta remains cautious in assessing the state of the county’s caseload more than a week into the gradual reopening of the Texas economy. He believes residents are staying careful and vigilant but could not make any assumptions as to whether any trends are emerging, he said.
“It is too early to tell what effect it is having,” Sebesta said. “Talk to me in about a week or two.”
Other new cases announced Thursday include a man in 50s and a woman in her 40s from Pearland, an Alvin woman in her 50s, an Angleton woman in her 50s, an Angleton man in his 20s and an Iowa Colony man.
Behind bars, two inmates in their 50s and ones in their 30s and 40s at Rosharon’s Terrell Unit; two Clemens Unit inmates in their 20s; and a Scott Unit inmate in his 60s tested positive.
The county also had two residents recover.
Brazoria County has had 686 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 328 remaining active and 349 deemed recovered. Nine people have died from complications from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Center for the Arts cancels summer program
The Center for the Arts and Sciences is cautiously preparing to reopen in a few weeks, but the center and its partner groups decided to cancel Summer at the Center this year, according to a written statement.
Local youths typically attend workshops and classes during Summer at The Center, but parties involved made the “difficult, but necessary” decision to cancel, according to the statement.
“Thank you for your continued patronage as we navigate the best path forward for our visitors, volunteers, supporters and staff,” the statement reads.
Brazosport Cares gets corporate donations
Corporations are donating to Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and related nonprofit organizations in a big way to help them meet residents’ needs during the coronavirus pandemic, Brazosport Cares Development Associate Nicole Larson said.
“It is incredible to witness these businesses’ compassion and it deserves to be highlighted,” Larson said.
Many companies have donated in the past couple of months, Larson said, with several donating over $5,000 each to the pantry, including BASF donating $30,000, Phillips 66 donating $25,000, Freeport LNG donating $20,000, Sherry Jackson with SCCorp donating $12,000 and Jenkins Industries donating $8,000.
“Our entire community is taking a hit due to the coronavirus in many different ways,” Larson said. “For example, at the pantry, we have experienced a dramatic increase in food assistance due to layoffs and furloughs.”
The pantry typically sees about 50 families per week, but since March 17, Larson said, the pantry sees about 250 families per week.
“Fortunately, we have gained the support of several corporations who care about our neighbors in Brazoria County, and they have given gifts to ensure no one faces the day hungry,” Larson said.
Library curbside pickup now available Saturdays
Brazoria County Library System curbside pickup services will be expanded to noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at every branch except Danbury.
The move is a step toward the resumption of library services and hours, a news release Tuesday states.
“In conjunction with this expansion, branches are returning to their regular workdays, with libraries that were normally closed on Mondays, Fridays or Saturdays remaining closed on those days,” the release said.
The library will not conduct any business besides pickup through the curbside service, the release said. Library members can request items for pickup at bcls.lib.tx.us.
For information, visit bcls.lib.tx.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.