Students out of school will not have to worry about where they will get their next meal after Southern Brazoria County school districts adopted emergency distribution plans.
Angleton and Columbia-Brazoria ISDs announced their programs Monday, the same day Sweeny and Brazosport ISDs began carrying theirs out. All are similar in that most parents will pick up the food at designated points and times to take home.
“We served over 2,300 meals today,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “It was good to see that we were able to support that many people. We will have to evaluate that, and we’ll evaluate the possibility of expanding locations.”
Angleton ISD is dispatching three school buses each day starting today to provide anyone under 18 and also will operate a curbside pickup service to ensure meals will be available to everyone in the district.
Based on the district’s successful summer mobile meal service, meal rounds will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Each stop will last about 15 minutes. Two of the buses will make 11 stops each day, while the third bus will make eight.
The curbside service will be at Angleton Junior High, 1201 E. Henderson Road.
The district also will open the Angleton School Market food pantry at the junior high starting Wednesday. Curbside delivery will be available from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Those who have patronized the market before can remain in their cars and have a box of food delivered, while new clients will need to bring identification and register.
The administration office will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer any questions by calling 979-864-8000. Questions about the meal service can be directed to 979-864-8012.
C-BISD will provide a hot lunch and cold breakfast combo via drive-thru service between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. starting today, the district announced Monday. The program fulfills the district’s obligation to children who rely on the school to be fed, said Child Nutrition Director Cynthia King.
“It is very important because we don’t know if these kids were going to be able to eat,” King said. “Some of these kids depend on our meals, so we have to make sure these kids can eat.”
During crises such as that caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Steven Galloway wants to give parents one less thing to worry about.
“We are operating this like we did when Harvey hit,” Galloway said. “We are just trying to take care of our kids.”
Sweeny ISD managed to put together its food program quickly after deciding to close schools this week, a tribute to the district’s staff, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“I have to show great appreciation for our entire child nutrition office for putting this together with really a 24-hour notice,” Hill said. “I consider the work our child nutritional team did as our first responders.”
The district offers parents the drive-thru service at the Sweeny Elementary cafeteria parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff can also deliver meals to homes, if chosen.
Curbside meals consist of a hot lunch with nonperishable breakfast items for the next morning, Hill said.
The district also was able to hand out fresh vegetables and fruits along with the hot meals to ensure healthy eating, Child Nutrition Director Tanya Edwards said.
Rachel Arthur, Brazosport ISD’s child nutrition director, didn’t hesitate in trying to figure out how to get food to children who count on the district for meals.
“You go to the grocery store and the shelves are depleted and parents get stressed out thinking they can’t even feed their kids,” Arthur said. “The Meals on the Move service was a big success in the summer, and it has been a great asset for this time.”
The traveling bus will be able to give kids across the county meals even if they have no means of transportation, Arthur said. It will stop from: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy in Jones Creek; 11:15 to 11:40 a.m. at Northgate Apartments, 1700 N. Ave. K in Freeport; 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Casa Quintana Apartments, 905 N. Ave. J in Freeport; and 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Madge Griffith Elementary, 101 Lexington Ave., Clute.
Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ogg Elementary on Lazy Lane in Clute, Velasco Elementary on Gulf Boulevard in Freeport and Ney Elementary on Winding Way in Lake Jackson.
Arthur encourages anyone and everyone to take advantage of these services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.