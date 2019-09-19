7:15 p.m. update
Angleton ISD and Brazosport ISD have canceled school and activities for Friday, including Brazosport's scheduled game against North Forest, the districts announced.
Due to uncertain road conditions, the district chose to err on the side of caution and cancel classes, Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
"It's hard to tell what the weather will look like and we want to make the best decision we can make with the information we have," Chalmers said.
As of 7 p.m., Danbury ISD is planning to operate as normal and Sweeny ISD plans to make an announcement at 3 a.m.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD is determining if enough staff can safely make it to their campuses Friday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said, since road and weather conditions are OK in the district. Other school districts canceling creates a staffing issue for the district, he said.
C-BISD hopes to make another announcement this evening.
There are cars stalled “all over town,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said. At 6:45 p.m., he couldn’t get to his own house.
“We got an enormous … it was how much rain fell in a short time,” Yenne said.
About 5.1 inches of rain came down in about two hours, he said. At one point, they were measuring half an inch in 15 minutes, Yenne said.
The water is going down, but it will take a while in some places, he said.
6 p.m. update
The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning to 7 p.m. Thursday in Brazoria County evening as heavy rainfall circled back in the region forcing some road closures.
CR 304 is closed off in Jones Creek due to water covering the roadway, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The San Bernard River is moving into a minor flood stage at 17.6 feet at East Bernard, he said. Officials will continue to watch the level as the storm rolls through.
County officials said they have hopes the rainfall will subside, but if it does not, there is a possibility there will be more road closures. It all depends on the amount and intensity of the rainfall, Sebesta said.
The county has already received 10 to 20 inches of rain since Tropical Storm Imelda struck Freeport on Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Freeport conditions are not bad currently but the city has high-water vehicles and extra staff on hand just in case conditions worsen, Detective Clay Hutcherson said.
A passing storm had water beginning to accumulate on Velasco Street and its side streets south of Second Street, according to resident reports.
Flooded roadways were reported around Lake Jackson, including reports of cars stranded in the Chick-fil-A parking lot and high water on the Highway 288 feeders.
Roads are clear in Angleton right now, said Assistant Chief Katherine Davis.
Danbury city officials also reported roadways looking clear as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
3 p.m. update
More heavy rainfall expected through the afternoon prompoted school officials to cancel activities and have optional early release of students.
The National Weather Service expanded a flash flood warning into parts of Brazoria County, including Pearland and Alvin, until 4:30 p.m.
Angleton ISD canceled all after-school activities and athletic practices. Spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers issued an alert to parents that buses would be running 30 minutes early and parents would be allowed to get their children early if they would like to do so.
Subvarsity football games at Fulshear High School are canceled, Sweeny ISD announced in a written statement, but all other school activities will carry on as usual. Dismissal times will also remain on the regular schedule as the school continues to watch weather updates, according to the statement.
Junior Varsity football at Brazosport High School and volleyball at Brazoswood High School are both canceled today, but all other activities are scheduled as normal, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Angleton Christian School also called off its scheduled volleyball game today.
Heavy rain continues to fall across large sections of Brazoria County. Drivers are reminded not to attempt to drive through flooded streets and to keep travel to a minimum.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.