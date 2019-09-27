Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.