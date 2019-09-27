LAKE JACKSON
The Brazosport Arts and Media Festival will showcase short films from more than 75 countries this weekend at The Clarion, and they are free to see.
The Brazosport Arts in Media Festival is a three-day festival promoting short film, animation and other artistic mediums through digital media arts.
Submissions by high school and university students from around the globe were judged by professionals in the field and will be shown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Clarion, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Viewing is open to the public. An awards ceremony will follow at 9 p.m.
In addition to the screenings, attendees can attend technical workshops by experts in the film and animation field, providing a great opportunity to students who want to get into the entertainment industry, event organizer Chris Duncan said.
The quality of submissions has been astounding, and he wants to give students an opportunity to show off their work to the biggest crowd possible, Duncan said.
“We had 1,623 entries into our festival. I can guarantee you that a large majority of those students have never had their video that they created on anything bigger than their computer screen,” he said. “My goal is to show as many of these films as possible on the big screen in the beautiful Clarion theater.”
For anyone who wants to be a filmmaker, the experience of submitting a film to a festival is a must. It is what all professional filmmakers do on a regular basis, judge Elisa Herrmann said.
“It is a great achievement to have your film accepted into a film festival,” she said. “Winning is of course important, but being accepted is enough reason for celebration, as usually professionals in the industry are the ones making the decision to program your film into a festival.”
Attending a film festival is a valuable cultural experience that can appeal to many in the community, Duncan said.
“You do not need to be interested in making animation or have a kid in the competition,” he said. “You do not really have to have any skin in the game, so to speak, to come to this festival because the content is so good and so entertaining.”
Tickets are free. Go to www.bam-festival.org for information.
