The majority of new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the Wayne Scott Unit prison in Angleton, Brazoria County data shows. The county reported no new recoveries.
Two of the new cases reported are from outside of prisons, with one from Manvel and one from Pearland.
The Wayne Scott Unit had one man in his 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 60s test positive, according to county numbers.
One woman in her 40s tested positive from Pearland, and one man in his 30s tested positive from Manvel.
None of the cases reported Sunday were identified to be from Windsong Care Center, officials said. Brazoria County has reported 25 cases — 22 residents and three employees — out of the Pearland facility. The death of a woman in her 70s with COVID-19 was reported to be from Windsong.
The county has had 661 total cases, with 314 remaining active. The number of people recovered is 338, and nine people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
