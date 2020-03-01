BRAZORIA — Panicked questions regarding the coronavirus are inundating health clinics around the country, and Brazoria County is no exception. But officials urge locals to treat the epidemic threat as they would the flu.
That means people covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze, washing their hands frequently, not sharing drinks or eating utensils and using hand sanitizer when appropriate.
It also includes getting a flu shot since the symptoms of the flu and coronavirus are so similar, health officials said.
“Get your flu vaccine and keep your hands clean,” said Dr. Susan McLellan, who specializes in infectious diseases for UTMB in Galveston. “Respiratory viruses travel in packs, so you could at least avoid getting both at the same time.”
The seasonal flu is a higher threat in Brazoria County right now than the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially considering there are no cases of the coronavirus in the area and only 11 in Texas.
UTMB physicians discourage non-infected people from wearing masks because the act of putting on a mask brings more bacteria and viruses toward the wearer’s face, UTMB Media Relations Director Raul Reyes said. Hands ending up in and around the mouth and nose is likely when applying a mask, and needs to be avoided, he said.
“Then you also could have coronavirus all over the outside of that mask, too,” McLellan said. “Greater protection is having the patient wearing a mask.”
The health system is aware of the coronavirus threat and screening for it if a patient has the symptoms, she said.
“We ask exactly what is recommended by the CDC, including questions about travel history and about symptoms,” McLellan said.
While frightened patients might consider hiding information that could lead to a coronavirus diagnosis, that’s a bad idea, she said.
“We need to reinforce that lying about your symptoms will only hurt you, because only by telling the truth about your symptoms can you get access to the best medicines to treat the virus,” McLellan said. “The only way we can access the right medicine to recover from the coronavirus as quickly as possible is to be honest with your health providers. We have effective, experimental therapies that we are only releasing for confirmed cases of this illness.”
That is an important aspect to the panic over the spread of coronavirus, the doctor said — it is treatable.
“There are lies being spread on Facebook saying that there are no treatments and that doctors only will tell you to get fluids and have Tylenol, when that is simply not the truth,” McLellan said.
That untruth is one of many untruths spreading across the country quicker than the virus itself, Reyes said.
“One thing that we want to make sure that everyone understands is that there is a lot of panicked misinformation out there, and people need to get their information from the CDC in order to make sure they are informed correctly,” he said.
The Homeland Preparedness Project, which formed to provide community response to domestic emergencies including pandemics, is helping spread the message of taking precautions and not panicking.
“I am taking the same precautions as you would with the flu — wash your hands, cover your mouth when coughing, and make sure you and your kids stay home whenever you are sick,” Executive Director Bill Ray, said.
For information regarding coronavirus preparedness in Brazoria County, visit brazoriacountytx.gov/departments/health-department. For the most up-to-date information on state and national conditions, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
