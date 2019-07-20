BRAZORIA — Pastor Zachary Thomas is taking over as leader at Old Fashioned Church of God in Christ, 1038 CR 312, Brazoria.
Thomas and his wife previously attended the church and it’s like a welcome return home, he said.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
His biggest goals are to compel God’s people and be a shepherd to a flock, Thomas said.
He is taking over for the previous pastor, who figured it was time to have the church welcome a new, fresh leader, Thomas said.
He looks forward to interacting with the Brazoria County community and spreading God’s word, Thomas said.
“It’s an honor for me to come back to this community to serve,” he said.
