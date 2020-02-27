F or those who find filing with the IRS too taxing, an area nonprofit is prepared to help.
Local residents can have their taxes filed at no cost with the help of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — known as VITA — or AARP Tax-Aide.
People who have felt they cannot afford to file their taxes, or just do not feel they have the ability to file them properly, for any reason, can get the help they need to maximize their returns using the help of qualified asisstants.
“We can help a lot of people. Some of it is that they don’t feel comfortable; they don’t trust the government, and we can help them with that,” said United Way of Brazoria County Community Engagement Director Jennifer Ford.
Asking for assistance can result in both financial and emotional relief.
“Our cost savings for those filing taxes has been about $21,000. That way the community members can use that money for what they need,” United Way of Brazoria County Outreach Director Gloria Luna said. “The money saved helps low-income families’ overall well-being.”
The program has a positive effect on a large scale too, she said.
“Right now the total earned income tax credit that we have been able to provide back to the community is $22,989, and the tax return is at $100,000. The total child tax credit earned is at $29,503,” Luna said. “Out of 65 returns, that is equivalent to 105 individuals, counting all family members.”
There’s also a fix for those who hav fallen behind.
“We can do up to three years past, too, and amendments, if needed,” said VITA volunteer Karen Simon. “And if they owe taxes, if they pay as much as they can now, then the government can set up a payment plan with them.
Karen Simon also volunteers for AARP Tax-Aide. While the program is targeted toward older individuals, the program welcomes any low-to-moderate-income taxpayer, and is provided on a first-come-first-serve basis at libraries throughout Brazoria county.
“You don’t have to be an AARP member, and you can be any age,” she said.
Even people who might assume they cannot benefit from filing a tax return have a reason to take notice of the services, expert volunteers said.
“We do tax returns for everyone,” AARP Tax-Aide volunteer Ed Barrios said. “We do a lot of tax returns for income that falls beneath the bracket that requires a tax return to be filed.”
“We recommend and encourage everyone to file their taxes, even seniors who don’t think they qualify,” he said. “There are cases out there where people take advantage of people with Social Security numbers who have not filed. The number gets claimed on someone else’s tax return, and that causes problems. It happens often within families; you’d be surprised.”
Locals including Dorothy Denton and her husband, World War II veteran Bill Denton, ages 91 and 98, respectively, filed taxes using the free service.
“We’re just happy we’re here, trying to fix this mess,” they collectively said.
To get assistance from VITA, Brazoria County residents should call 211 to quickly find out the closest site to them, using their zip code. Residents can also call 979-341-9322 to schedule an appointment at the United Way of Brazoria County office.
Next Thursday VITA is holding a tax filing event at the Lake Vue Apartments from 2 to 6 p.m. and will be providing services at the United Way of Brazoria County every Friday until April 10.
To find the nearest AARP Tax-Aide event, residents can call 979-341-9322. Events are being held until tax deadline, April 15. The next event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way.
