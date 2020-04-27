Beaches were “definitely crowded” this weekend, but officials say with some enforcement, visitors mostly followed distancing requirements.
Brazoria County shut down Surfside Jetty County Park at 3 p.m. Saturday because crowds of 300 to 400 people were not properly distanced, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The park reopened Sunday with Precinct 1 Constable’s Office ensuring there were no more than 75 people on the jetties, Sebesta said.
“Constable David Thacker is a great asset,” he said.
Surfside Beach has larger numbers of visitors every weekend, Mayor Larry Davison said.
“It’s definitely crowded, we can’t keep people off the beach much longer,” he said. “People have cabin fever or something. They’re coming down for the beautiful weather.”
Michelle Booth, Surfside Beach’s head of tourism, handed out trash bags on the beach Sunday and said that people were staying away from each other.
“The jetties are a very different story … you can’t really be 6 feet apart,” Booth said. “It does look like a lot of people here because people have to park in the streets, but it seems under control.”
Jimmy Beal, who has lived in Surfside for 26 years, compared this weekend’s crowds to a typical Memorial Day weekend. Though the beaches are closed to vehicular traffic, he thinks the beaches should close completely, he said.
“It doesn’t matter, all it takes is one person to spread it,” Beal said.
The better way to control crowds on the beach would be to allow people to drive on the beach, but monitor and limit the number of vehicles, he said.
The mayor is hoping to “reopen” soon, but would also be interested in a traffic-monitoring system, Davison said. They could limit the beach to a 50 percent vehicle capacity, he said.
People had visited the beach from Huntsville and Dallas, Sebesta said.
“That’s what makes it difficult, because we have so many people … we have 6 million people in this region,” he said.
He thinks Brazoria County residents have “enough sense” to not pack the jetties, he said.
Four Cases reported SUNDAY
The county health department announced four new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 449.
“The labs are slow on the weekends,” Sebesta said. “I wouldn’t read anything into it.”
There are 203 active cases and 243 cases considered recovered, along with three deaths. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Two cases reported Sunday are in Pearland: a man and woman both in their 50s. The other cases are an Angleton woman in her 30s and a Manvel man in his 30s, according to county data.
ABBOTT TO Announce PlaNs
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to make an announcement regarding Texas’ response to the novel coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. today, his office announced.
Until county leaders know what Abbott will say, it’s hard to put together a game plan for a response, Sebesta said.
“We’re just anxiously awaiting to see what his plan is going to be, we’ll just go from there,” he said.
Speaker Dennis Bonnen thinks it is important Abbott safely reopens as many Texas businesses as possible, he said in a statement.
“It cannot happen soon enough,” Bonnen said in a statement.
