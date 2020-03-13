Brazosport College is one of several southern Brazoria County schools to have canceled classes next week, but it has gone well beyond that effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus — it has dropped all on-campus events and programming through April 30.
College President Millicent Valek didn’t want to risk any member of her staff or student body potentially spreading the virus, she said Thursday.
“A lot of thought and consideration went into making the decision to close our campus as we work out plans for finishing the semester in a manner that limits social contact,” Valek said. “Most institutions of higher education are taking a similar prudent approach to dealing with this pandemic.”
Angleton ISD and Brazosport ISD also announced late Thursday afternoon they would keep students away next week as they make additional provisions for their safe return. Sweeny, Pearland, and Brazosport Christian School have followed suits.
The cancellations are both for classes and extracurricular activities.
“I think the biggest issue is the general issue of public health,” Angleton ISD Phil Edwards said. “We ask people to stay in their home areas to prevent the spread.”
Administrators will continue to reassess the situation as the week goes on and encourages parents or concerned residents to visit the Angleton ISD Update Center on the district website for any updated information, Edwards said.
Brazosport ISD Danny Massey has shut down all campuses as well. The district is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts and the Texas Education Agency to determine the most prudent course, Massey said. That includes exploring online teaching if the pandemic prolongs, he said.
“Our safety of our students and staff will always come first,” Massey said. “We are working with our staff on a way to deliver and turn in student assignments remotely.”
Valek understood the concerns about the virus carrying and wanting to give herself and her team enough time to assess the situation.
“We know that factors surrounding this emergency are in flux and we will continue to evaluate and update our operational plans as appropriate,” Valek said. “We have initially picked the end of April as a target for limiting social contact and limiting community spread. That date is subject to change as we learn more about this epidemic.”
