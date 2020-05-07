ANGLETON — A Stringfellow Unit inmate became the Brazoria County’s eighth death as a result of COVID-19 complications.
The man in his 50s is the third state prisoner to die from the disease in the county. The other five fatalities were Pearland residents.
Angleton’s Scott Unit led the Thursday case count with eight newly diagnosed inmates — four men in their 40s, two men in their 50s and one each in his 60s and 20s. Rosharon’s Terrell Unit had seven inmates, three in their 60s and two each in their 30s and 40s.
Darrington Unit added an inmate in his 40s while Brazoria’s Clemens unit added two prisoners in their 20s.
Only four of the county’s 25 new cases were outside of confinement. Three Pearland men, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, and a Manvel woman in her 20s tested positive, according to county data.
The county passed 600 reported cases Thursday at 613 residents to test positive. The county had 16 recoveries, bringing the total to 319 people with 286 cases remaining active.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
