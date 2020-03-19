ANGLETON — Superintendent Phil Edwards is “fully committed” to having a graduation ceremony for this year’s Angleton ISD seniors.
“I don’t know how, I don’t know when … but I just don’t see how we will not have a graduation ceremony,” Edwards said a school board meeting Tuesday night.
Edwards told parents and children during a Facebook Live session Wednesday he also hopes to not cancel prom, which is scheduled for April 18 at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
“We are going to do everything in our power to not cancel prom,” he said. “Our goal is to hold prom and provide that opportunity for our juniors and seniors.”
There is a possibility that it may be postponed and there will be an announcement March 25, he said.
While Angleton ISD is closed for normal operations, district officials are figuring out how best to offer remote learning opportunities to students. Officials expect to send out a survey this morning to inquire about student health and at-home internet access.
“We understand the challenges we have, but our goal is to give those kids educational opportunities for as long as we’re around,” Edwards said in the meeting Tuesday night.
Technology would be the best way to connect with students and teachers during this time, Edwards said.
One problem Edwards has with handing out devices, including Chromebooks, is there’s a certain percentage the school district will not get back, he said.
Board member Dana Tolbert pointed out that even if the district takes a financial hit on losing devices or losing money, it’s still important to put the students first.
“In my heart, I just think we just need to set them up to have something — and if we don’t get the money back, if we take a hit, we can figure it out later,” she said.
However, the district has to consider other options, particularly for students who don’t have internet access, he said. Old-fashioned pencil and paper could be one of those, Edwards said.
“There may be some low-tech options we can do,” Edwards said. “That may mean we may have to get in cars and go deliver things.”
Edwards confirmed during the video conference Wednesday that workbooks or worksheets are a realistic option.
Angleton ISD plans to roll out a remote learning plan next week, Edwards said.
Starting Monday, parents will receive a schedule for students to follow, a list of resources that can be accessed and a list of what the district would like them to work on, Edwards said.
In the next week or so, they also will post a list of events through April 10 that have either been canceled or postponed, he said. UIL events have been canceled through March 31, and while Edwards expects that to be extended, nothing has been heard yet from UIL, he said.
One thing staff members will not have to worry about is being paid. All staff members will receive regular pay, on time, whether they’re at work or not, Edwards said.
That extends to many substitute teachers. All substitute teachers who have worked for Angleton ISD for 10 days or more at any time during this school year, and were scheduled to work during the closure, will receive payment for the hours they’re missing, he said.
Angleton ISD remains closed through April 10, and plans to determine April 6 whether to return to school or remain closed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.