Despite reporting 18 new cases Wednesday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta expressed optimism as the county surpassed 300 residents recovered.
“It’s encouraging and recoveries are always a good thing,” Sebesta said. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t been for everyone.”
Pearland’s Windsong Care Center had another seven residents and two employees that tested positive for COVID-19, after initially reporting seven cases within the facility Sunday. This is the first nursing home facility in Brazoria County to experience a COVID-19 outbreak and one resident with the virus, a woman in her 70s, has died.
All residents and employees received state tests and some are still awaiting results that should come within the next 48 hours, Sebesta said during the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce luncheon earlier Wednesday.
The 14 cases in Pearland reported Wednesday include four women over 80, three women in their 70s, two women and a man in their 60s, two men in their 50s, and two women in their 30s came back with positive tests, according to county data.
A Manvel woman in her 30s and a Freeport man in his 50s were other residents outside of the state prison system to test positive, the county reported.
One inmate each at the Darrington Unit in Rosharon and the Scott Units in Angleton, both in their 40s, also tested positive. These are the units’ first positive cases since Friday, according to the Brazoria County dashboard.
Prisoners account for 174 of the county’s 278 active cases, according to county data.
The county also had 12 residents recover, bringing the total recoveries to 303 people.
Brazoria County has had 588 residents test positive and seven people die from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.