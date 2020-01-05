S.T.O.P. Board Members B.L. and Brenda George Crystal Carbone, Licensed Specialist in School Psychology Delma Garza, CEO of Brazoria County Counseling Center Shannon Haltom, MSN-CNO, Vice President of Patient Care Services for CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Fred Ortiz, CEO of Help, Inc. LeAnn Strahan, Museum Manager for the Freeport Historical Museum Shane Vandergrifft, Mental Health Deputy Warrant Officer, Brazoria County Dr. Cornelius Wilson, MD Dodie Armstrong Allison Jasso, coordinator of Guidance and Counseling for Brazosport ISD
Warning Signs Different behaviors can suggest someone is having suicidal thoughts. These can include: Increased alcohol and drug use Aggressive, impulsive or reckless behavior Displaying extreme mood swings Withdrawal from friends, family and community Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself Looking for a way to kill oneself Sleeping too much or too little Talking about being a burden to others Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live Risk Factors Family history of suicide Substance abuse or intoxication Access to firearms Serious or chronic medical illness History of trauma or abuse Prolonged stress A recent tragedy or loss Suicidal behaviors Suicidal behaviors constitute a psychiatric emergency. Collecting and saving pills or purchasing a weapon Giving away possessions Tying up loose ends, such as organizing personal papers Saying goodbye to friends and family
Risk Factors Family history of suicide Substance abuse or intoxication Access to firearms Serious or chronic medical illness History of trauma or abuse Prolonged stress A recent tragedy or loss
There wasn’t anything exceptional about the day Julian Hickman pulled the trigger of a gun in an attempt to take his own life. He was 16.
“It was just a normal day for everyone,” said Tanner Hickman, Julian’s father. “There was nothing abnormal about that day except for what happened.”
The attempt was not immediately successful. A neighbor found Julian and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Tanner Hickman, who was working in Houston at the time, bolted for home as soon as he received the phone call, he said.
“There’s no way to describe it, other than it really kind of felt like I was coming out of my skin,” Hickman said of how he felt at receiving the news.
While his son was still alive when he got to the hospital, the doctors would not allow anyone back there while they were working on him, Hickman said. He did not get to see his son alive again that day.
The loss left him reeling. For six months, he looked at walls, feeling depressed, angry and guilty. He tried to replay the several months before that day, looking for anything he could have said or done differently — but there was nothing, he said.
“We were just living life,” Hickman said. “There was nothing extraordinary that ever tipped me off that anything like that was gonna happen.”
Julian evidently suffered from some depression, Hickman said, but he did not show that to the rest of the family and was not diagnosed for it.
“He was one of the most lovable people you would ever meet,” Hickman said. “He was very outgoing, very social — just really a fun kid to be around. He would be the last person you would ever suspect that would be committing suicide.”
As though seeking answers, Hickman immersed himself in study and research on the topic of suicide. He also spent time in individual and family counseling and did what he could to ensure nobody else close to him would follow Julian’s lead. Eventually, that focus might have been what brought him out of his shock, he said.
Even today, Hickman feels a hypersensitivity toward suicide, and any time he perceives someone is in that place, even if it’s someone he is not close with, he jumps all over it, he said.
“There’s not a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought about him,” Hickman said. “I think about all my kids every day. But the thoughts that I have about him are obviously a little different.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT’S RESPONSE
“When a suicide occurs, if you’re inside the county, we send police officers because they are going to do a full death investigation,” said Sgt. Michael Shane Vandergrifft, a mental health deputy for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
When someone tried to take their own life, a patrolman is still sent in because the state of Texas requires suicide attempts be documented, Vandergrifft said. While Vandergrifft does not get called in for suicides, he does get called in for attempts, he said.
“As long as it’s not a life-threatening injury, then we’ll interview the people on the scene,” he said.
If it is a life-threatening injury, the person is immediately taken to the nearest emergency room, and the interview is done there, he said.
Interviews consist of basic questions, such as, “Are you wanting to kill yourself? Are you thinking about killing anybody else?” If the person being interviewed is not saying then and there that they want to kill themselves, then law enforcement officials will try to connect them with other community resources, such as the Brazoria County Counseling Center and the Gulf Coast Center in order to get them help, Vandergrifft said.
Officials are careful to investigate every call they get to determine whether a mental health crisis is actually taking place, Vandergrifft said.
“The calls of service right now are 3,326,” he said. “The evaluations are only 732. So there is a big difference between what the average public thinks is a mental health crisis, compared to what we actually have to evaluate as a mental health crisis.”
Many times, people without a mental health background are afraid if they mention the word “suicide,” it will put that idea into the person’s head, which is not actually how it works, said Allison Jasso, coordinator of Guidance and Counseling for Brazosport ISD.
“Talking about suicide doesn’t make someone want to commit suicide,” Jasso said. “Having the confidence to say those words to someone could mean saving that person’s life.”
SCHOOLS’ RESPONSE
That possibility is one Brazosport ISD keeps in mind and takes very seriously.
The school district has several programs to help reach students and to educate staff members to be alert and aware. One such program is Youth Mental Health First Aid, which provides training for those who don’t have a mental health background so they can recognize the signs someone is struggling and how they should respond.
The district tries to educate everyone who has regular interaction with students, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians, in addition to teachers, Jasso said. This year, new staff members include licensed professional counselors at each high school campus, who give classroom presentations on mental health topics, she said.
Student groups and mentoring organizations, including Lift Up Mentoring through the district and Club Belay through True to Life Ministries, also provide people in the schools, whether a peer or a mentor, that students can go to.
Whenever a student expresses any kind of suicidal ideation, school administrators take them very seriously, Jasso said. Even in cases where they discover the student does not truly want to take their own life, but is just using the words because they can’t think of any way to deal with a specific situation, each claim is taken seriously and a specific protocol is followed, she said.
“A parent never has to worry about a student expressing those things to the school and the school not taking those seriously and alerting the parent,” Jasso said.
In the majority of cases, counselors visit with the students and find out they don’t mean it, she said. From there, they work with the student to come up with other ways the student can address their feelings and reach out for help.
In cases where the student expresses a clear plan or means to act on thoughts of suicide, local mental health deputies or the Gulf Coast Center can be called to do an assessment to determine whether it will be necessary to hospitalize the student — which is only done with the parent present on campus, Jasso said.
In all cases, when the parent is contacted, they are given the school district’s community counseling resource list, she said.
“We would never want to risk the student telling us, ‘Oh, no, I didn’t mean it,’ and us not taking it seriously, when in fact they do mean it,” Jasso said. “Even if they’re just saying it off of the fly, we’re still going to go through our protocols and procedures, and alert parents that those words were used.”
THE EPIDEMIC
While today school districts and law enforcement do whatever they can to stop a suicide before it happens, at the time, it didn’t stop with Julian.
After the funeral, his mother tried suicide, too, Hickman said. A close family friend also attempted it and succeeded, Hickman said.
“There were several people that were really close to us that tried to do the same thing, and it was really hard for me to understand how those folks could do that, knowing how it affected everyone,” Hickman said. “To this day, I don’t understand it.”
Julian’s suicide happened in 2009. A decade later, there were nearly 400 threats of suicide in 2019, Vandergrifft said. There have been more than 50 attempts and there have been 25 deaths by suicide.
“Brazoria County is ranked third in the state of Texas for completed suicides,” Jasso said.
This is a small improvement, as the county used to be ranked first, she said. More should be done, especially when children are involved.
“I had a 6-year-old holding my leg, telling me, ‘I’m going to kill myself,’” Vandergrifft said. “Six years old.”
“That’s the reality of what we’re facing in our country right now. They’re crying out for help,” said Brenda George, founder of S.T.O.P.
“That is so heartbreaking, that a child that young would be crying out for help and even thinking about suicide,” George said.
That’s why she created S.T.O.P.
S.T.O.P.
“S.T.O.P. is where we start,” said Fred Ortiz, who has 27 years’ experience in EMS, including 11 Lake Jackson’s department. The last case he worked is the one that prompted his retirement — the suicide of his granddaughter’s father.
S.T.O.P. stands for “Stop, Talk, Overcome Pain” and is a program founded in 2018 by George and her husband, B.L. It is intended to reduce — perhaps one day even eliminate — suicide among young people.
“It always hurts more when it’s a kid, because you think, ‘They had so much going for them,’” Ortiz said. “They had an entire life, had they just stopped for a second.”
In the months since it began, the program has grown to encompass a board of officials from various organizations across Brazoria County who can all offer resources to support the cause. Vandergrifft and Ortiz are both board members, along with others including Brenda George and her husband, Jasso, Delma Garza of the Brazoria County Counseling Center and Dodie Armstrong, who works for Congressman Randy Weber.
The program works with school districts to reach out to kids, and so far, more than 2,000 have been positively affected by S.T.O.P.’s message, George said. After each school assembly, George receives notes from school administrators to let her know how much of an impact the assembly had on the students, and she often receives letters from students themselves.
Recently, S.T.O.P. had its first assembly for fifth- and sixth-graders, because even that young, kids are writing suicide notes, George said. She considers the fifth- and sixth-grade assembly to be one of the most effective she’s ever hosted, she said.
“Even though they were 10, 11 and 12, they knew exactly what we were talking about and they knew somebody cared, and we got a response from every counselor,” she said.
At each assembly, the most important weapon S.T.O.P. has in its arsenal gets handed out: a rubber bracelet with a powerful message.
“Text HOME to 741741,” the bracelet reads. That will connect the texter to somebody they can talk to at the National Suicide Hotline, which is available 24/7, 365 days a year.
They’ve given away as many as 3,800 bracelets in a single day, George said.
“This says it all,” George said. “You’re never alone. S.T.O.P. is about this bracelet, because we leave, but you’re never alone. You don’t have to take your life. People care; we love you. Somebody’s there to hear you; you want to talk, let’s talk.”
To learn more about suicide prevention, visit S.T.O.P.’s website at www.stopglobal.org.
