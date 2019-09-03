LAKE JACKSON — Duke Damron has been helping kids like his son, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, realize their dreams of hunting and fishing for three years. The public is invited to contribute to those aspirations at a fundraiser banquet Thursday.
Southern Outdoor Dreams is a nonprofit organization that helps children with chronic or terminal illnesses or disabilities participate in outdoor activities through the use of special equipment, said Damron, president of the organization.
“We want to make the seemingly impossible, possible,” he said.
Each year, the organization takes about three kids to hunt, fish or participate in an alternate outdoor activity, Damron said. At the Hall of Fame Inductee Banquet on Thursday, the three kids who participated last year will get their mementos from the hunt or activities — including two white-tail deer prepared by a taxidermist — and be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame, he said.
The event will have barbecue food, a silent auction, a live auction, a raffle and other presentations, Damron said. The public is invited to attend the event at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Tickets cost $25.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., said Kyle Ragsdale, vice president of the organization.
It’s preferred that people purchase their tickets before the event by visiting southern-outdoor-dreams.square.site, but tickets will also be available at the door, Ragsdale said.
“Just meeting the kids alone is worth coming out for,” Ragsdale said.
Navin Sawh’s son Neal, 16, was one of the kids who got to hunt last year, Sawh said. Neal is completely immobile, but Southern Outdoor Dream’s equipment made it easy for him to sit in his wheelchair and fire a gun, Sawh said.
“It’s a feeling that I’ll never forget,and I know he’ll never forget that experience at all,” he said.
Damron knows how special the experience is for parents since his son Barett, 14, got the experience through other organizations.
“It just changed our lives so much that we said, ‘You know what, we want to do something like this ourselves and give back,’” Damron said.
Sometimes, that has meant paying for the trips out of their own pockets, he said. The organization has no employees or management expenses, so anyone who donates or attends the banquet can be assured their money is going directly to help kids experience the outdoors, Damron said.
To learn more about the organization or to donate, visit southernoutdoor dreams.org.
