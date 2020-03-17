No scholastic sporting events will take place in Texas until at least March 29, the University Interscholastic League announced, as schools across the state are having extended closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The UIL is extending its suspension of all UIL sanctioned contests to include all rehearsals, practices and workouts,” UIL said in a news release Monday afternoon. “Effective immediately, all UIL interscholastic activities are suspended through March 29. We are committed to providing you with timely, ongoing updates and are reassessing the situation daily.”
Resumption on March 29 isn’t guaranteed. Many school districts in and surrounding Brazoria County already have announced they will remain shuttered through April 10, including many that are in the same district as Southern Brazoria County schools.
Among those districts are Fort Bend, Needville, Pearland and Santa Fe ISDs.
“I think every 24 hours new things will be coming out, so we just have to wait and see. I know they’re doing this in the best interest of the students’ health, but it’s still heartbreaking for the seniors and how much they have put into their season,” Angleton softball coach Cindy Rubio said. “I think it’s fair for everyone to be on the same schedule on the same playing field. I hate to see it pushed back a week, but I know it’s in the best interest of the students and hopefully we can get back to doing what we do soon.”
While softball, baseball and track were still early in their seasons, soccer was in the process of playing its final games before postseason play. Brazosport Lady Exporter soccer coach Robert Nichol is optimistic they’ll be able to finish their season.
“I’m sure we’ll finish the soccer season. I think it’ll be business as usual soon,” Nichol said. “All this does is give our girls a chance to heal up and be ready for the playoffs.”
The UIL last week set revised soccer playoff dates as April 14 for the bi-district round, leading up to the state tournament April 29 to May 2.
Other spring sports championships are not scheduled until May, including baseball, softball, golf and track.
TAPPS, which includes Brazosport Christian, announced Friday its sports events are canceled until April 13.
