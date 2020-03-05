LAKE JACKSON
C hildren rolled around on rugs and kicked their feet up, but still managed to engage with books during United Way of Brazoria County’s Read Across America Day event.
United Way has been doing this for seven years, said Community Engagement Director Jennifer Ford.
This year, 50 volunteers from organizations including United Way, Dow Chemical Co. and TDECU read to 258 children across six early learning campuses.
At Lake Jackson Head Start School, volunteers split the children into seven groups and read to them from a variety of Dr. Seuss books Tuesday.
“It has to do with Dr. Seuss’ birthday and celebrating him as well,” said Jennifer Nelson, United Way’s community resource coordinator.
This was her first year to participate in the event, she said.
“It’s fun,” she said. “What’s not to love? Spending time with kids and reading, and doing a fun STEM activity.”
In a dream world, the kids would think reading is a fantastic thing to do, Nelson said.
While the kids were distracted and active, as preschoolers tend to be, they were also engaged and enthusiastic, exchanging high-fives with one volunteer and declaring that they might like to be a doctor, or a tractor driver, according to the rhyme in one book. One little boy said he wanted to grow up to be Dr. Pimple Popper.
“It’s very awesome because the children get to interact with the volunteers,” said Cabrienna Gardner, principal of the Lake Jackson Head Start campus.
The school stays steadfast in its efforts to get kids interested in reading.
While Head Start partners with United Way for this occasion each year, they also partner with other community members to further expose the children to reading, she said.
Throughout the year, Head Start has “celebrity readers” — community officials who come in and read to the kids, Gardner said.
“The librarian comes once a month. It’s an ongoing thing,” she said. “The children love when we read to them. They love to be read to.”
Head Start is also big on STEM activities, Gardner said — which is a part of Read Across America Day.
Once the volunteers were finished reading books to the children, they moved from big rugs to the little tables, where they were given paper plates, plastic straws, chunks of Play-Doh, and Cheerios to build Cheerio towers.
This was the third year for a STEM activity to be incorporated.
The Cheerio towers by far have been the best STEM activity, Stephanie Martin said. Martin has volunteered with the event for a few years.
Some of the children stuck multiple straws into their Play-Doh to make more than one tower, while others used some of the Cheerios to decorate their Play-Doh bases.
The kids were so creative with building their Cheerio towers, Martin said.
“They did things that we didn’t even — we said, ‘Do this,’ and ‘Build the tower,’ and the next thing you know, they were decorating the bottom and decorating the top with more Play-Doh,” Martin said. “It just sparked the creativity in their little minds to where they just went crazy with it. We made it fun, and they didn’t even realize they were learning.”
Her favorite part of volunteering is the smiles and the giggles, and the stories, she said. When they start reading books, it’ll bring something else to mind that the kids want to tell her about, and she enjoys hearing their silly stories, she said.
“If a kid loves to read, it opens up all kinds of doors,” Martin said.
