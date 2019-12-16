BRAZORIA
To give back to the community and provide a Christmas for local children this year, the Brazoria Police Department partnered with the community to host a Blue Santa event of its own: Shop With a Cop.
Students were selected to enjoy pizza, coloring pages and balloon animals Friday night with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the American Legion Hall in Brazoria. They also took part in a shopping trip for whatever they wanted — as long as it was age appropriate — at Walmart in Lake Jackson.
The students, ranging in age from preschoolers to sixth-graders, attend Barrow a nd Wild Peach elementary schools in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, and were selected by their schools, Lt. Dawnne Moore said.
About 50 children took part in Blue Santa, so they were divided into two groups. One group at a time went shopping while the other enjoyed activities at the American Legion Hall. The students boarded a school bus, which was given a full police escort with lights and sirens to Walmart. There, one or two at a time went through the store with each police officer to pick out the items they wanted to spend their $100 gift card on.
Many of the children picked out toys such as slime and Nerf guns, while others wanted to focus on more practical items like new clothes.
Zion Butler, 12, shopped for “a lot of slime,” while Jacob Gurrola, 11, wanted “some cool items that I’ve been waiting to get for my whole life.”
Those items included shoes, clothes and headphones.
“You’ll be surprised at what the kids will ask for,” Moore said. “We’ve had children purchase dog food. We’ve bought dishes for their houses. Some of these kids have bought for brothers, sisters, parents. The love that they have at such a small age is really a blessing to all of us.”
This is Shop With a Cop’s second year, Moore said. Her husband is an Angleton police officer, so she’s participated in Blue Santa several times with the city of Angleton. She brought the event to Brazoria, and they plan to keep it going for as long as they can, she said.
Civil servants from the city of Brazoria were invited to take part in the event, including judges and city administrators. Many of the volunteers were family members of law enforcement. The people of Brazoria who come together are instrumental in making the event a success, Moore said.
“We’re looking to grow this,” Moore said. “We’re looking to expand next year with Jones Creek and Sweeny, and maybe look to do a West of the Brazos Shop With a Cop so we can reach all the communities and all the kids.”
“We want the children to really enjoy Christmas and to bond with law enforcement and to understand that we’re here to encourage them and motivate them,” Moore said.
