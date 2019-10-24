LAKE JACKSON — For most of the sponsors at the Come Dress My Table fundraiser, their support had a personal connection.
The event, in its second year, invites people to sponsor a table to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The result was a room full of colorful, fall-themed tables with sunflowers and deep purples juxtaposed with delicate pink china and fun fiesta decorations.
Carriage Inn has hosted the fundraiser both years, but it might need a bigger venue next time because of how much support it is receiving, said Kara Brothers, director of marketing and sales at the assisted-living facility.
“Our goal is to raise $10,000 throughout the year, and so with this event, we’ve already raised $6,500,” Brothers said. “I really want people to know it’s not just Carriage Inn that makes this happen. There are a lot of businesses in the community I work closely with that help so much to make this happen.”
With a recent dementia-specific memory center addition to the Carriage Inn communities, Brothers said the Alzheimer’s Association is near and dear to the hearts of its staff.
“We are familiar with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Brothers said. “I know it on a personal level because of my grandmother. Everybody in their life has been affected by it in some way or another … and so I just think this is a really great cause.”
With 5.8 million Americans affected, Alzheimer’s is a slow-to-develop disorder that’s progressive in nature, said family nurse practitioner Jennifer Kucera of Sweeny Medical Center.
Keeping a conversation at the forefront about Alzheimer’s is a positive way to educate the public, she said.
“As a healthcare provider in southern Brazoria County, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our community,” Kucera said. “It’s also a personal involvement for me. I have Alzheimer’s patients in my practice and several guests at my table are directly affected, either currently or in the past, by the Alzheimer’s disease. My practice is here to support (this cause). You know, we’re looking for a cure.”
The only way to get to a cure, Kucera said, is through funding and research. Events such as the Come Dress My Table fundraiser are a good way for the community to support that cause while also raising awareness, she said.
A carefully crafted ice sculpture by Carriage Inn Head Chef Adrian Reyes resembled the Alzheimer’s Association symbol and remained a centerpiece as lunch was served to the 10 sponsors and their guests.
Help Inc. received first place for its tall flower centerpiece surrounded by deep purple and blue settings. Restwood Funeral Home and Dignity Memorial earned second place. Texas Home Health’s fiesta-inspired decorations were honored as most creative.
Along with Carriage Inn, other table sponsors were Carebuilders at Home, A-Med Home Health and Hospice, Crystal Clear Pools, Hospice Care Team, Oak Village/Creekside/Woodlake and the Sweeny Medical Clinic.
“This really is just a way for us to come together in the community,” Brothers said. “This touches all of us in one way or another, so I think it’s just a great cause.”
