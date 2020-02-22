LAKE JACKSON — Karla Christman couldn’t possibly hug all the people who reached out to drape their arms over her shoulders on the way to the stage after the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce named her its Woman of the Year.
Danny Massey, Brazosport ISD’s superintendent, experienced similar treatment on his way to accept his Man of the Year award Thursday night at the chamber’s 75th annual banquet at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
“I am overwhelmed and feel truly blessed,” Christman said.
Christman, Brazosport ISD’s public relations administrator, feels blessed to live in this community full of wonderful people who give their time and talents and to work for Brazosport ISD and Massey, who always puts kids first, she said.
Massey gave the credit to his wife, who raises their children while Massey takes care of the district’s 12,000 students, and his executive cabinet, which does the real work, he said.
The Board of Trustees is who really oversees the district ,and they are outstanding, Massey said. They push the district to be innovative and create student success, he said.
“They’re for every kid,” Massey said.
Massey’s leadership of the district is exceptional and his efforts tireless, said Joe Ripple, the outgoing chamber board chairman and a former school superintendent. Massey supports and promotes the Brazosport area through his “transparency, visibility and positivity throughout our community,” Ripple said in announcing Massey’s award.
The superintendent oversaw voter-approved bonds in 2012, 2014 and 2019 that led to numerous replacement campuses and upgrades, Ripple said.
“For the third year in a row, all 19 of BISD schools have earned the state’s highest ratings and our district received an unprecedented 31 Texas Education Agency academic performance distinctions,” Ripple said.
Christman goes “all out” in everything she is involved in, incoming Board Chairman Al Guevara said.
“You can bet whatever she is working on will be a success, and her involvement will take the event to another level,” he said.
Christman participates in numerous organizations, including Brazosport Rotary, an occasional actress for Brazosport Center Stages, Salvation Army board and Brazosport Health Foundation, Guevara said.
“Her enthusiasm is electrifying, giving a positive jolt to all the organizations to which she was or is a member,” he said.
Judge Jack Brown recognized Cindy Cornette, advertising director for The Facts, and Amber Garkow, director of sales at Candlewood and Staybridge Suites, as the chamber’s outstanding ambassadors of the year.
They were chosen because of all the time they take out of their busy work schedules to attend ribbon-cuttings and support the community, Brown said, and the two women tied for the recognition due to their dedicated involvement.
Representatives read letters from Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Congressman Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz recognizing the chamber for its 75 years.
Year 74 was one of unbridled growth and success, Ripple said.
The area is “slow and steady, always moving forward,” he said.
“What an exciting time to be part of the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce,” Ripple said.
In the next year, Guevara challenges the organization to continue to “push for excellence.”
People don’t just support local businesses because they’re local, but because they provide quality services and products, a good look — including cleanliness and buildings — and excellent customer service, Guevara said.
The chamber’s theme this year is “strength through unity,” and all members will continue working together to accomplish great things, he said.
