RICHWOOD
The new community garden is generating such interest that even people who don’t live in Richwood want to be part of it.
Keep Richwood Beautiful and city leaders broke ground on the project Tuesday, two weeks after City Council approved the beautification group’s request to build the Richwood Community Garden at 1003 Oyster Creek Drive.
Garrison MacDonald already has signed up for the garden, despite not living in the Richwood area.
“I am a member right now, even though we’re not exactly from the Richwood community,” MacDonald said. “But we’re excited to do what we can to support this garden nonetheless, even though my wife and I operate a chiropractor business over in Lake Jackson.”
MacDonald was among the community members who joined city and committee officials in celebration of the garden and hearing how they can help its growth. A sign-up station at the site accepted garden membership at $50 annually for household members and $250 for business members.
“We are excited to see the impact our members are dedicated to creating in the community,” Keep Richwood Beautiful Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
The organization partnered with Brazosport Cares Food Pantry on the garden, which will grow vegetables, fruit and other plants.
“We are super excited for the community garden because it’s going to give us an avenue to be able to have access to more fresh produce and fresh foods for us to distribute to our families and to our neighbors,” said Nicole Larson, development associate for Brazosport Cares. “It really helps create a healthier option and it helps us create a healthier community.”
The garden is just one of the projects undertaken by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Vice Chairwoman Brittany Figaro invited those in attendance to a citywide cleanup of waterways and streets March 28.
Anyone interested in volunteering and participating in city events can contact the city at 979-265-2082 or krb_parks@richwoodtx.gov.
