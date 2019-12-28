As New Year’s Day approaches, people have begun to purchase fireworks from local retailers. Although fireworks are fun and entertaining, the consequences of not taking safety precautions can be severe.
Children younger than 12 should not light fireworks alone or be left unattended around them, said Scott Myers, Angleton Fire Chief.
“Fireworks that fly in the air should be lit around 35 feet away from any structure,” Myers said. “They should also be lit downwind because you don’t want the wind blowing toward your house when you light the fireworks.”
But residents need to also be concerned about the fireworks even after the show, and there are precautions they can take for that, he said.
“Have a bucket of water with you in case you need to put something out, after the firework is spent it needs to be put in that bucket of water,” Myers said. “They need to soak for an hour before you throw them away.”
Fireworks that light but don’t explode need to be properly disposed of, he said. That means not attempting to relight them and placing them in the bucket of water.
Fireworks should also be lit using the proper instructions, lighting them in someone’s hand is never a good idea, he said.
“I have been to calls with fireworks exploding in people’s hands; that’s a big thing every year when people try to light them and throw them,” Myers said.
Sparklers, a common firework for kids, are not exempt from safety precautions.
“They burn at about 2200 degrees,” Myers said. “A lot of people forget that the sparks are flying and they can get in people’s eyes, if kids drop them and step on them barefoot they can get burned.”
Although aerial fireworks are banned under city ordinances, residents within city limits can light sparklers, Myers said.
When lit, the firework must be on a solid and sturdy flat surface.
“A lot of people take a board or brick to light (fireworks) off of but that’s not good because those things move and you don’t want to take the chance of it falling over and shooting at the crowd watching,” Myers said.
But there are also precautions when it comes to purchasing, including only buying fireworks from trusted retailers.
Fireworks that come in brown paper packaging and have no fun colors or designs are commercial fireworks and are not safe for the public, Myers said.
Although residents within city limits are tempted to go to the beach to pop fireworks, the Village of Surfside Beach only allows fireworks on the Fourth of July and violators can be issued a ticket.
At Top Dog, located at 22620 Highway 288-B in Angleton, all buyers of cake fireworks receive a box to shoot their purchases out of.
A firework cake is a series of tubes fused together in one box for a chain reaction of shots.
“The display box gives the firework a level setting spot because (fireworks) can tip over and that’s how a lot of people get hurt,” said Dana Goff, day manager at Top Dog. “It also keeps the ground moisture off the bottom of the fireworks and also works as a place to gather trash.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.