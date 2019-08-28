WEST COLUMBIA — The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Police Department looks vastly different than it did when it was formed more than a decade ago, and much of the change came with adding manpower and equipment during the past two years.
The department added three officers this year, Chief Pete Gamboa said, bringing it to five full-time and eight part-time officers.
This allows the department to patrol and direct every elementary schools’ traffic every morning and night, station three officers at specific parts of Columbia High School around the clock and be at every district event, including choir concerts and football games.
“We have that uniform presence,” Gamboa said.
Years ago, there were very few times the district would call the police to come on campus, and there would be only one officer stationed at Friday night football games, Superintendent Steven Galloway said. But with the sheer number of events and places requiring security, having its own police force is important, Galloway said.
That is why the C-BISD Board of Trustees and superintendent have expanded resources for the department, Gamboa said.
In March 2018, the district’s police force was almost invisible with three officers, including two who were on medical leave and a third who was completing law school internships.
Gamboa began filling in two and a half years ago, when former chief David Green had to take medical leave, he said.
Now Gamboa oversees the operations of the department, Galloway said, which is different from other district departments where all employees report to the superintendent.
When Gamboa took over the department, it had three officers and three cars. Now, the number of officers has almost tripled and there are five cars, he said.
Officer Crystal Salinas spent seven years as a jailer before she graduated from the police academy and started with C-BISD this year, she said. Her three children attend C-BISD schools.
“It’s a job that was meant just for me,” Salinas said. “It’s a blessing.”
Having the officers — and more of them — means they can go wherever they are needed, Galloway said.
After the damage to the high school buildings from a ruptured water line during the summer, the C building still lacks doors to its classrooms, he said. Therefore, the police department keeps an officer stationed in that wing, Galloway said.
District leaders and police try to examine these situations ahead of time so they know where to put an officer, he said, including at schools where parent traffic backs up onto the highways.
“It’s a preventative thing for us,” Galloway said. “We talk constantly about things that could potentially become issues.”
Gamboa, who spent years as a district attorney’s office criminal investigator and county narcotics and homicide investigator, said this job is different. The school officers spend time building relationships with students, he said.
“Our goal here is not to see how many we can put in jail, but see how many we can guide and direct,” Gamboa said.
Officer Amber Sample said she pursued a job with C-BISD police because she heard it was a good, small department. The kids are respectful, she said, and she hopes to work for C-BISD for as long as possible.
“I do my best to keep them out of trouble,” Sample said.
