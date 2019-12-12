FREEPORT — Families who need assistance with providing Christmas gifts for their children were able to meet that need through a Freeport Police Department Blue Santa holiday shopping event this week.
Blue Santa is part of a national program in which local police departments provide toys and other items for children at Christmas. Detective Sgt. Juanita Cardozo brought the event to Freeport more than 20 years ago, and the event has gotten bigger and bigger as the community has become more involved, she said.
This year, the police department partnered with the Freeport Historical Museum to host the event. Blue Santa shopping trips began Monday and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. today.
“I chose the Freeport Museum this year to host the event being that a lot of our families in Freeport do not know what our city has to offer,” Community Resource Officer Angela Cantrell said.
The partnership allows the police department to give back even more to the community, Cantrell said.
Preregistered families checked in at the museum and were able to choose from dozens of items for children of various ages, including bicycles. At checkout, volunteers provided wrapping paper for the gifts and parents were also able to choose between stockings containing small surprise gifts or pajamas for their children.
One of the families who will benefit from Blue Santa this year is the Amaros.
“My husband has been laid off for a long time, and we’re struggling a lot,” Daniella Amaro said.
She and her husband haven’t been able to buy Christmas presents for their three kids because of the tight situation, but Blue Santa would help make a difference for their family, she said.
When Freeport police began participating in Blue Santa, they would just wrap and hand out the toys, Cardozo said. In the past five or six years, they’ve gravitated toward the store format.
With the store setup, families are able to pick out several toys for a significantly cheaper price than they otherwise would have to pay. Those that don’t have the money to pay are able to volunteer their time — five hours per child — to cover their purchases.
“It’s not so much a handout, it’s a hand in, because they’re actually putting in work,” Cantrell said of the volunteers. “Almost every person in here except for the ones that are actually shopping are volunteers, and some of those families have hit hard times in the past but they’re here now to give back because they know what it’s like to be there.”
Many volunteers give even more time than what’s required, Cantrell said.
“These officers have helped me with my family, so I feel that it’s best that you give back,” said Yanna Palumbo. “The gift of giving doesn’t stop.”
Palumbo shopped for her two children Monday, requiring her to put in 10 hours volunteering, but she has done many more.
“I’m well over 100 hours,” she said. “I’ve been with them every step of the way, from pricing toys to doing the shopping to working the golf tournament to help sponsor this. It benefits me to see smiles on people’s faces.”
