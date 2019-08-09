LAKE JACKSON — While the cost of backpacks, pencils, binders and notebooks can add up for parents getting their children ready for the school year, this weekend’s sales tax holiday can help ease the cost of those and other purchases.
Retailers are not required to collect state and local sales or use tax today through Sunday on items including footwear, clothing and school supplies. That amounts to about $8 for every $100 they spend on eligible during the tax weekend — on top of special sales stores offer in conjunction with the tax.
Tax-free weekend is beneficial to consumers and merchants, and it helps strengthen the county’s economy, Brazos Mall Assistant Marketing Manager Ashley De Jesus said.
“Guests of all ages are able to shop Brazos Mall for bargains offered by national retailers without the stress of traveling to Houston,” she said. “Our merchants typically report increased traffic over tax-free weekend as well as an increase in first-time shoppers in addition to their usual consumer base.”
There are some exceptions shoppers should be aware of, however.
Items must cost less than $100 to be included in the tax holiday and additional charges such as delivery fees are included in the total cost.
That means a $95 item would be eligible for tax-free status, but if shoppers opt to get it delivered and the delivery fee is $5 or more, the item is no longer eligible.
Parents also should be aware items such as athletic gear or accessories are not exempt from sales tax. Expect to save on everyday wear such as tennis shoes, pants and shirts, but not on items such as cleats, football pads, purses or jewelry.
On the upside, the $100 tax exemption limit is calculated per item, not based on the total cost of the purchase. Purchase totals can exceed $100 and remain tax-free, as long as each individual item is less than $100.
Stand Out Fashion owner Kamisha Jackson said she is anticipating a surge in business this weekend.
“I am looking forward to it,” she said. “Just to have a good crowd come through.”
Her business at 22 Circle Way St. sells women’s clothing and accessories, Jackson said.
The tax holiday helps generate finances for many small businesses, Jackson said.
“It helps me get to know more people in the community and it brings more traffic into your business,” she said.
