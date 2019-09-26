ANGLETON
A ngleton Wildcat seniors offensive guard Josh Mulcare and defensive tackle Armand Dudley have been friends since the eight grade, forming a brotherhood that extends beyond the football field.
The bond began after Dudley moved to Angleton from Freeport.
“He was the new kid in school and I just thought, ‘Hey, he must be cool. He looks like me so he has to be,’” Mulcare said. “After that, we just got to talking and we’ve been brothers ever since.”
The brothers have similarities, including their first impressions about the game at which they now both excel.
“My first practice I didn’t really like it that much,” Mulcare said. “I didn’t like hitting until I got to play in a game. I started playing football when I was about 8 or 9.”
Dudley on the other hand started playing at the age of 7.
“It took a little while for me, too,” Dudley said. “To be honest, I was a crybaby at first, but I started to love it once I got to hit someone and not get in trouble for it. I took out a lot of frustration.”
Both play with high intensity and love for the game, and family support is strong with loved ones at every game.
“My mom’s is my biggest supporter, that’s my ride-or-die for life,” Dudley said. “She’s been there from day one.”
Mulcare is playing for someone who can’t be in the stands anymore, but will always be watching.
“My family is my biggest support system, they’re always at my games,” Mulcare said. “We just lost my grandpa recently so I haven’t been able to have him there with me, but I know he’s watching me and I’ve dedicated this season and every game to him.”
Mulcare leads an offensive line that has been the charging force for the Wildcat running game, which has averaged 351 yards through the first two games.
“I like how the offense is set up where I can move around and get after it,” Mulcare said. “Down blocks and pulling around to the backers are what I’m best at, and this offense lets me do that.”
Dudley anchors a Wildcat defensive front that gives up only 89 rushing yards per game, third in the district. His favorite defensive tackle in the NFL is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
“He’s kind of built like me and he’s just crazy,” Mulcare said. “My best things are power and pushing through, but I can get better with my hand placement.”
Both linemen have been through thick and thin together, and football has had an impact on both of their perspectives.
“The discipline and the things we do made me a better person and a better man. It just made we want to be better,” Mulcare said.
“Really just take every chance you get and never take no for an answer,” Dudley said. “Always keep grinding.”
Dudley and Mulcare will get back on the field against district rival Alvin Shadow Creek at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
