Tucked away in a quiet corner of Texas state government, an arcane team of 100 or so budget nerds has led a private, if stressful, life — running financial models, ensuring state government and its private contractors aren’t spending beyond their means, and keeping lawmakers informed about each line item in the state’s 1,000-page, $250 billion two-year budget.
But these days, interviews with current and former budget agency staff indicate the emptying halls of their downtown Austin office feel more like the setting of an Agatha Christie novel.
The Texas Legislative Budget Board, created in 1949 to support full-time experts who track fiscal issues for the state’s part-time Legislature, provides the analysis on which the state bases its budget calculations — for example, how much money it costs to pay public school teachers or to fund hospital beds for people in mental health crisis.
It’s up to state lawmakers to set spending priorities, but legislators say their ability to make funding decisions is only as good as the information they receive from the experts.
“The LBB provided invaluable, unbiased information, which is critical to the development of the state budget,” former state Rep. John Zerwas, a Richmond Republican who chaired the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.
The quality of that information may be in jeopardy; the agency is moldering as a quiet war erupts between its two masters.
State law names the lieutenant governor and House speaker as co-chairs of the 10-member board, which is supposed to jointly appoint an executive director to lead the agency. Last year, for the first time in nearly 70 years, that failed to happen; by Halloween, the agency will have been headless for a year.
Veteran employees have departed in droves with no one to replace them, leaving behind a trail of vacant offices and a dearth of institutional knowledge. Staff size has fallen 26 percent since 2015 — from 146 to 108 employees — and four of the agency’s five executive leadership positions will soon be unfilled. The agency’s lone remaining executive told a tearful staff last week that he, too, intends to resign.
Now, with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announcing he will not run for reelection next year amid a scandal that has shaken the entire lower chamber, the board finds itself in its most precarious position yet.
Interviews with more than a dozen budget agency staff, Capitol staff and state lawmakers — who requested anonymity to discuss private board deliberations — indicate that the Senate’s presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has wielded a kind of veto power over the board to keep the agency undermanned and under fire.
They contend that his motive is to remake the agency to give the Senate more direct control over the number-crunchers; the current group of nonpartisan bureaucrats has produced analyses that at times conflicted with the lieutenant governor’s political messaging.
A spokesman for Patrick did not respond directly to those allegations, saying only that the lieutenant governor “has acted and will continue to act to ensure the state moves forward on a prudent and fiscally conservative path.”
“Lt. Gov. Patrick and the other legislative leaders who make up the Legislative Budget Board — not the LBB staff — have the final say on budget matters,” the spokesman, Steven Aranyi, said in an email.
The agency’s defenders fear such changes would jeopardize its ability to provide unbiased information crucial to lawmaking and ensuring state government stays within its constitutionally mandated spending limits.
“It’s dangerous and disheartening for this hub of data to have inadequate staffing and low morale,” said Ann Beeson, chief executive of the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities. “Advocates like us rely on the nonbiased, credible data from the LBB to understand state spending, ensure transparency and solve problems. State leaders need to fully support the LBB as quickly as possible.”
Without an executive director, the agency’s remaining managers have sought unanimous approval from Patrick and Bonnen to make key decisions. For months, Patrick has either outright denied the agency’s requests or simply not responded to them, according to people with knowledge of the board’s discussions.
Permission to fill staff vacancies? No. Permission to publish routine reports? No. Permission to approve state agencies’ requests for extra funds? No response.
House lawmakers said they depend on a fully functional budget agency to govern efficiently and effectively.
“I think the Legislature would be in very bad shape without their input, and it’s very difficult to understand how they can function without leadership,” said state Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.
“They provide an objective piece of information that the legislative body needs,” she continued. “They take the politics out of it. They look at it objectively.”
Texas’ legislative branch — the House and Senate — derives much of its power over the executive and judicial branches by controlling how the state spends its money. The staff of the Legislative Budget Board, which tracks whether state agencies spend money as lawmakers intended, can be one of the Legislature’s most powerful weapons in that system of checks and balances.
Yet Patrick is said to relish the hollowing out of the legislative agency he jointly oversees, according to interviews with lawmakers and Capitol staff. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the Senate he presides over declined to approve funding to support the agency’s operations, gutting its ability to hire and pay staff; at least once, he ordered the agency not to publish its usual report examining state government efficiency.
