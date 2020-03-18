Local schools will remain closed through the first third of next month, unless health officials determine otherwise.
All Brazoria County-area schools, including Angleton ISD, Brazosport ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, Damon ISD, Danbury ISD, and Sweeny ISD will remain closed through the month of March. The schools released similar statements on Tuesday regarding the matter.
Angleton ISD officials said that their schools will remain closed through April 10, unless public health officials determine the coronavirus threat has subsided by April 6.
“On April 6, we will evaluate the coronavirus (COVID-19) health situation to make determinations for after April 10,” Angleton ISD officials stated in a press release.
Brazosport ISD schools also will remain closed until April 10.
“In an effort to support our area’s need to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazosport ISD will join regional school districts in extending suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10,” Brazosport ISD officials stated in a press release.
While schools are closed, area districts are working to provide distance learning opportunities for students. Many also were working to provide free meals to kids who might go hungry without them.
On its first day of meal deliveries on Tuesday, Angleton ISD served about 1,000 kids.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD campuses will remain closed until April 10, and the school is expected to return to normal operations April 13.
Classes also remain canceled in Damon ISD until April 10, according to Damon ISD Superintendent David Hayward’s most recent statement shared Monday.
Clute-area grandfather Curtis Mcelvany was happy his neighborhood day care center, Little Tykes Child Center, is continuing services.
“I work all day and I take care of my grandson, so I’m thankful I still have that option,” Mcelvany said. “I have to say though, that I think this has all blown out of proportion, but maybe that’s just me.”
Clute-area nurse Jessica Ramierez depends on child care services daily, though she worries about the increasing severity of the virus.
“I’m just glad that my kids have a safe place to play and learn all day for now,” Ramirez said. “I hope we get this under control soon.”
