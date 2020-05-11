West Columbia had as many COVID-19 cases reported as Brazoria County prisons Monday with four new cases in each.
The county reported 12 new positive tests throughout the prisons and residents of West Columbia, Angleton, Pearland and Hillcrest Village.
In West Columbia, which hadn't had a positive test reported since April 19, the new cases were reported in two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s. Their cases doubled the number in the West of the Brazos city since tracking began in mid-March.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.
West Columbia is trying its best to keep residents informed, but does not have any context on the new cases, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
“It’s not a good day when your numbers exceed Pearland’s,” Kincannon said.
Pearland had two new cases Monday; men in their 50s and 70s.
The Terrell Unit in Rosharon had three new cases — two men in their 30s and one in his 60s. Angleton’s Wayne Scott unit had one man in his 30s infected.
Other cases include an Angleton woman in her 30s and a Hillcrest Village man in his 60s.
Seven people have been added to the list of recovered COVID patients Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.