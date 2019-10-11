FREEPORT — The Coast Guard rescued a person from a 46-foot boat on the San Bernard River on Thursday while the boat’s owner elected to stay onboard and later wade to shore, according to a news release.
The boat was “taking on water” and aground, which was reported to Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders, according to the release from the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials launched a helicopter and boat crew, the release states.
The Air Station Houston helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer and dewatering pump to the 46-foot cabin cruiser, which was about a quarter-mile from the mouth of the San Bernard, the release states. The pump could not get the water out of the vessel, according to the release.
The rescue swimmer hoisted the boat operator, but the owner requested to stay on the boat, the release states.
“The owner later reported that he waded safely to shore and is arranging salvage,” the news release states. “The vessel remains aground.”
